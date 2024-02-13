Ajith Kumar pays last respects, Kamal Haasan mourns director Vetri Duraisamy’s death

Former Chennai City Mayor Saidai Duraisamy’s son, Tamil director, Vetri Duraisamy’s body was recovered from Sutlej river on February 12. Actors Ajith Kumar and Kamal Haasan mourned his passing, with the former visiting his family and the latter penning an emotional note on X. (Also Read: NTR to Rajinikanth: Not only Vijay, these popular South stars took political plunge. Full list) Director Vetri Duraisamy passed away in a car accident on February 4

Ajith and Kamal mourn his passing

Ajith and his wife Shalini visited Vetri’s family on Tuesday. Ajith and Vetri took several bike trips across India and the actor even attended the director’s wedding several years ago. A video shared by a fan on X shows the actor looking bereaved as he walks out of the home.

Kamal offered condolences to Vetri’s family on X. He wrote in Tamil, “The news of the death of Vetri Duraisamy, the son of former Chennai Mayor and friend, Saidai Duraisamy, is deeply saddening. It is an unimaginable grief that a young man who was just starting out met his end in such an accident. My heartfelt condolences to the father who has lost his son. I hope he recovers from this soon.”

Vetri’s death

Vetri met with an accident on February 4. He was travelling from Shimla to Spiti with friends when the incident occurred. His car fell into the river in Kinnaur district in Himachal Pradesh. Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Uttakahand, district police officials and multiple teams were sent out for search operations, according to India Today.

Vetri’s body was recovered on Monday and was brought back to Chennai on Tuesday after conducting a post-mortem. The body was recovered 3 km from the accident site by a team of divers. The car driver, Tenzin, was found dead, while co-passenger, Gopinath, was rescued and is currently undergoing treatment, according to the portal.

Details of Vetri’s final rites are yet to be announced. He had directed a film, titled Endravathu Oru Naal, in 2021.

