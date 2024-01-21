Confirmed! Ajith Kumar signs AK63 with Mark Anthony director Adhik Ravichandran

Kollywood star Ajith Kumar, or Ajith as he is popularly known, might soon work with Mark Anthony director Adhik Ravichandran. Rumour has it that he has been signed on for AK63, but there had been no confirmation or official statement so far. Now, HT has exclusively learnt that this project is indeed confirmed. Ajith will team up with Mark Anthony director for his next

Ajith teams up with Adhik

Sources told HT exclusively, “Yes, Mark Anthony director Adhik Ravichandran has been signed on for AK63. However, this has not been made official as of yet.” More details can only be revealed when the movie is announced, added sources. There were reports that the pooja for AK63 was held during Sankranti (Pongal), and the shoot would start in April.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

About Adhik

Director Adhik Ravichandran debuted in 2015 in Tamil cinema with an adult comedy titled Trisha Illana Nayanthara. In 2019, he acted in Ajith’s film Nerkonda Parvai directed by H Vinoth. His 2023 sci-fi action film Mark Anthony, produced by Vinoth Kumar, was a blockbuster and grossed over ₹100 crore at the box office.

Ajith is looking dapper after shedding a lot of weight for his Magizh Thirumeni film, and fans love the look. The first look poster from this film is expected to drop soon.

Ajith is busy shooting for his film Vidaamuyarchi (AK62), helmed by director Magizh Thirumeni. The final phase of shooting is progressing at a fast pace in Azerbaijan, and actor Aarav also posted pics with Ajith on the sets on his X (formerly Twitter) profile. Vidaamuyarchi will be released in April, possibly towards the end of the month.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place