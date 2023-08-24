News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Did you know Ajith once fired a staff member for bad mouthing him but still paid his home loan?

Did you know Ajith once fired a staff member for bad mouthing him but still paid his home loan?

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 24, 2023 03:44 PM IST

Ajith's driver was speaking ill behind his back when he overheard him but decided to react with generosity.

Kollywood, the Tamil film industry, is a realm of immense talent where each star is known for their distinct qualities. While M.G.R. is revered for his benevolence, Rajinikanth is applauded for his candid speech, and Kamal Haasan is celebrated for his innovation in cinema. Similarly, Ajith is renowned for his helping nature, often extending his support to many within the industry.

Ajith is known to his fans for his big heart and giving nature.
Ajith is known to his fans for his big heart and giving nature.

Ajith's acts of kindness are often not just limited to his close circle but are extended even to those who have publicly maligned him. Recently, a situation involving him came to light that demonstrated his extraordinary compassion. A driver who was previously employed by Ajith, had spoken negatively about him. Instead of retaliating or holding a grudge, Ajith simply listened to what he had to say.

Without asking for an explanation, Ajith then appeared in front of the man, effectively terminating his employment but also paid him six months' salary. It later emerged that this former driver had borrowed money to build a house but was unable to find work to repay the loan. The situation was brought to Ajith's manager's notice through a call from the police station where the former employee had been summoned.

Upon learning the details, Ajith, not considering that this person had spoken ill of him, felt that he should not be the reason for a family's problems. He immediately transferred 8 lakh to settle the former driver's debts. As a result, the man could finally call the house his own.

It's often said that true kindness is extending help even to one's enemies, a feat not easily achieved. This is something that seems to be possible only for Ajith. Recently, he also gifted a bike worth 12 lakh to a person, who had organised his recent Nepal tour.

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 24, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out