Ajith Kumar gifts 12.5 lakh bike to fellow rider who organised his Nepal trip: 'Best possible human being'

Ajith Kumar recently travelled across the length and breadth of the country as part of his biking expedition. Apart from India, he has also biked around Nepal, Bhutan and parts of Europe. As he gears up for the next leg of his bike tour in November, Ajith surprised his fellow rider Sugat Satpathy by gifting him a superbike worth ₹12.5 lakh. Sugat had helped organise Ajith’s recent Nepal tour and as a token of gratitude, the actor gifted him a bike. Also read: Ajith Kumar dons chef's hat at a restaurant in Nepal, smiles as he poses with fans. Watch Ajith Kumar during a recent biking trip.

Earlier this month, Ajith completed his India leg of the bike tour. He had also travelled across Nepal and Bhutan. Sugat Satpathy took to Instagram on Tuesday to reveal that he had organised a bike tour for Ajith twice. He was recently gifted a BMW superbike worth ₹12.5 lakh by the actor.

Ajith didn't think twice before gifting the bike

He wrote, “During the end of the same year [2022], I got super lucky. I would say privileged to get in touch with Mr Ajith Kumar, who is one of the biggest super star of Tamil movie industry. Also an avid biker, who rides a Adventure bike with pure class. Later, I organised a complete North-east tour for him and was riding with him on my trustworthy years old Duke 390. Following the ride, he promised of doing one more tour of Nepal n Bhutan with me (part of his world tour plan). Which we completed Recently on 6th of May. Throughout the ride, we created many unforgettable memories, rode incredible miles, witnessed many beautiful sunsets and sunrises.(sic).”

His post further added, “This F850gs right here, means so much to me rather than being just a motorcycle. It is gifted to me by him. YES! IT'S A GIFT. from Anna to me, with lots of love. He didn't think twice. He just wanted me to have this beautiful looking F850GS , capable enough to explore the globe. Words will fall short of the role this person has in my life but yes, we vibe the same tribe. He made me feel more like an elder brother who wishes only and only the best for me and expecting nothing in return. You're the best, Anna.”

The starting price of the BMW F850gs is around ₹12.5 lakh.

Meanwhile, Ajith, who was recenlty seen in Thunivu, will soon commence work on his upcoming Tamil film, Vidaamuyarchi.

ott:10

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON