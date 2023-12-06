Ajith reaches out to Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal after they were rescued from Chennai floods

Actor Ajith Kumar paid a visit to Aamir Khan and Tamil actor Vishnu Vishal who were recently rescued from Chennai floods. Both Aamir and Vishnu were stranded at their house after Cyclone Michaung. In a new post, Vishnu revealed Ajith made travel arrangements for them and others in the community. Also read: Aamir Khan, Vishnu Vishal rescued on boat from Chennai flood, Minister TRB Rajaa praises actor Aamir Khan and Vishnu Vishal with Ajith in Chennai.

Ajith visits Aamir and Vishnu after rescue

Vishnu took to Twitter and posted a picture with Ajith and Aamir. He wrote in the caption, “After getting to know our situation through a common friend, The ever helpful Ajith Sir came to check in on us and helped with travel arrangements for our villa community members…Love you Ajith Sir!”

Aamir stuck in Chennai floods

Aamir was in Chennai to take care of his mother who has been sick for some time. Reportedly, his mother was admitted to a private hospital in Chennai for her treatment. Seemingly Aamir got stuck as the water rose in Karapakkam after the cyclone. Previously, Vishnu Vishal had posted a request on X, urging to be rescued. Soon after, the fire and rescue department reached out and rescued them in boats with other members of the community.

Aamir and Vishnu in rescue boat

Vishnu shared photos in which he and Aamir were seen in a rescue boat. Vishnu's wife, badminton player Jwala Gutta, was also seen with them. Vishnu wrote in the caption, "Thanks to the fire and rescue department in helping people like us who are stranded. Rescue operations have started in karapakkam..Saw 3 boats functioning already. Great work by TN govt in such testing times. Thanks to all the administrative people who are working relentlessly."

“Our water is continuously rising from morning... It was below the entrance steps... Then started entering the house and it has slowly taken over the first floors of the entire community…Thats why we got worried... It's not going down,” he had also updated about the devastating situation in the city.

TRB Raja praises Aamir

Minister of Industries, TRB Rajaa reacted to the situation and praised the Bollywood actor for being ‘sensitive’ about the situation. He wrote to Vishnu, “Thanks for the appreciation @TheVishnuVishal and please do thank the gentleman next to you for being such a class human being! Astounding that he didn't try to pull any strings to be rescued! Awesome to see him being so grounded and WAITING HIS TURN to be rescued just like any of our fellow citizens. Lessons for those who try to pull strings and drop names! Hats off to people like Thiru Khan for being sensitive to the scale of the issue at hand and patiently await their turn We will continue to stick to our Rescue Schedule).”

