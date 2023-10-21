News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan to shift to Chennai amid mother Zeenat Hussain's ill health: Report

Aamir Khan to shift to Chennai amid mother Zeenat Hussain's ill health: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Oct 21, 2023 10:43 AM IST

Aamir Khan will be reportedly moving to Chennai as his mother Zeenat Hussain is currently undergoing treatment in the city. Zeenat is 89.

Aamir Khan is likely to shift base to Chennai amid reports of his mother's ill health. As per a report of India Today, the actor who shares a close equation with his mother Zeenat Hussain, will be by her side in Chennai. Reportedly, Zeenat is under the care of a private medical centre. Also read: Junaid Khan's new photoshoot surfaces, internet amazed at the transformation of Aamir Khan's son

Aamir Khan and his mother, Zeenat Hussein in an old picture.
Aamir Khan to move to Chennai?

As per sources quoted in the report, Aamir would be staying at a hotel close to the medical centre where Zeenat is undergoing treatment. It's believed that it would allow the actor to be around her when required. This report arrived months after Aamir once said at an event that he wants to spend more time with his family, apart from acting and producing films.

Earlier this year, Aamir and his family members were joined by their close friends to celebrate Zeenat's 89th birthday. Punjabi singer Pratibha Singh Baghel, who performed at the homely celebration, shared photos from the event on social media. She wrote, “So this evening looked like this at Aamir Khan’s place! Celebrated 89th birthday of Aamir ji’s mother. The kind of love, warmth & blessings we received is unmatched. Thank you so much @shankar.mahadevan sir for this recommendation. Forever grateful.”

Aamir's sisters Nikhat and Farhat Khan were spotted at the celebration. Aamir's ex-wife Kiran Rao and his daughter Ira Khan were also visible in the photos.

Aamir's upcoming projects

Aamir recently announced his upcoming film, titled Sitare Zameen Par. He said in an interview that the film will have a similar theme to his hit 2007 film Taare Zameen Par. Besides this, Aamir is also said to back an upcoming feature film, as per PTI. In total, he will do three films as a producer--Laapata Ladies (directed by Kiran Rao), another one with his son Junaid Khan, and Lahore 1947 with Rajkumar Santoshi and Sunny Deol.

Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Kareena Kapoor. The film received mixed responses and underperformed at the box office.

