Ira Khan shares pics from Aamir Khan, Reena Dutta's dance with Nupur Shikhare at their engagement

Ira Khan, daughter of Aamir Khan, has shared precious memories from her engagement with Nupur Shikhare last year. Among them are pictures of Nupur dancing with Ira's parents, Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta as well as her younger half-brother Azad Rao Khan. She also shared a glimpse of his proposal along with a love note in which she mentioned that she would be supporting him in his new venture. Also read: Aamir Khan says Nupur Shikhare helped Ira Khan battle depression, reveals her wedding date: 'I'm going to cry' Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta at Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare's engagement bash.

Ira Khan shares unseen pics from engagement with Nupur Shikhare

Sharing several candid pictures of him as he danced with full enthusiasm at their engagement bash, Ira wrote, "Have you met the best decision of my life? He fills my heart."

Ira went on to share the video of Nupur's proposal and pictures of him dancing with his mom Pritam Shikhare, her mom Reena Dutta, father Aamir Khan and half brother Azad Rao Khan at their engagement party. She wrote, “Last year, after his Ironman, he did a thing that led to these pictures. I’ve been meaning to put these pictures up for 11 months now. But I wanted to give it the time and attention it deserves.” She added that she will be among his support crew as he is set to do another “Ironman” on Saturday. "

Ira Khan's love note for Nupur Shikhare

Ira shared two more pictures with Nupur as they had a conversation during their engagement and joked that they were enough to describe their relationship.

In a love note for Nupur, Ira wrote, “I don’t think I tell you enough or am able to express the extent of my love and appreciation for you. I know you and I both feel it when we cuddle though. You are an integral part and variable of the environment that has helped me grow. I don’t think you’ll ever know the extent of it nor will I be able to articulate it. And there’s still the whole other side of what you bring to my life that goes beyond, and that is outside of, personal growth. And it’s an equally big and amazing side. The fun, love, companionship, stimulus, awe.. I could go on. I don’t believe in destiny but now I understand why someone may think destiny exists. I just wanted to say I love you. And thank you. And I love you more. P.S. Our relationship in two pictures.”

Ira and Nupur celebrated their engagement on November 18 last year. He is a fitness trainer by profession. The couple is set to get married on January 3.

