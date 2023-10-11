Aamir Khan says Nupur Shikhare helped Ira Khan battle depression, reveals her wedding date: 'I'm going to cry'

Actor Aamir Khan has revealed the wedding date of his daughter Ira Khan. In an interview with News18 India, Aamir said that the event will take place next year. He also said that he thinks he will cry a lot which has already caused concern among his family. Aamir also praised Ira Khan's fiance-celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and how he emotionally supported her when she was battling depression. (Also Read | Aamir Khan announces his next film Sitare Zameen Par, says theme is similar to Taare Zameen Par) Aamir Khan spoke about Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare.

Aamir talks about Ira and Nupur's wedding date

Aamir said, “Ira is getting married on January 3. The boy she has chosen is — waise toh pet name unka naam Popeye hai (his pet name is Popeye) — he is trainer, he has arms like Popeye but his name is Nupur. He is a lovely boy. When Ira was battling depression, he was with her. He is really someone who has stood by her and emotionally supported her. I am happy that she has selected a boy who… they are so happy together. They are very well connected, they really look after each other and care for each other.”

Aamir shares he is a very emotional person

He also added, “This might be a filmy dialogue but I feel Nupur is like a son. Nupur is such a fine boy, we really feel he’s part of the family and his mother, Pritam ji, is someone who is already a part of our family. Main toh bada emotional hota hoon bhai, uss din main bahut rone waala hoon yeh toh tay hai (I get very emotional, I'm going to cry a lot that day, that's for sure). Discussions have already begun in the family that ‘Aamir ko sambaalna uss din (take care of Aamir that day)’ because I am very emotional. I can’t control my smile nor my tears.”

About Ira and Nupur

Ira got engaged to Nupur on November 18 last year. The event took place in the presence of close friends and family members. The engagement ceremony saw the Khan family beaming joyfully from Imran Khan, Aamir's ex-wives Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao to actor Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Aamir and Ira

Aamir shares daughter Ira with his ex-wife Reena Dutta. They got married in 1986 and separated in 2002. He also has a son Junaid from his first marriage with Reena. Aamir and Kiran got married on December 28, 2005. They welcomed their first son, Azad, through surrogacy in 2011. They parted ways last year.

