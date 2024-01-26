Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer at 47; Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR offers heartfelt condolences

National award-winning singer and daughter of veteran composer Ilayaraja, Bhavatharini, died on Thursday because of cancer, as per multiple reports. Bhavatharini was in Sri Lanka, where she was reportedly undergoing treatment; she was 47. Also read: Shaitaan teaser: Ajay Devgn, Jyotika look scared as they face off Madhavan's titular devil Ilayaraja's daughter, singer Bhavatharini died in Sri Lanka.

Kamal Haasan on Bhavatharini death

Condolences for Ilayaraja and his family have been pouring in from fans and celebrities. On Thursday, veteran actor Kamal Haasan took to X and tweeted about his ‘brother’ Ilayaraja. Loosely translated, he wrote in Tamil, “Mind blown. I don't know what to do with my dear brother Ilayaraja. I grab his hands mentally. Pavadarini's demise is something that cannot be tolerated or accepted. My brother Ilayaraja should not lose heart in this greatness. My heartfelt condolences to the family of Bhavadharini.”

Celebs console Ilayaraja and family

Actor Silambarasan TR wrote on X, “The voice that forever lives in the heart of people for its innocence and love! You were a pure soul! Gone too soon! I pray to God to give strength to the family of Illayaraja sir and my brother @thisisysr at this moment! Rest in peace Bhavatharini.”

“Shocked and saddened #RIPBhavatharini Heartfelt condolences to the family and friends,” said Anirudh Ravichander. Chinmayi posted, “Bhavatharini Ilayaraja was one of the nicest people I knew. Safe travels, lovely girl. I wish and pray for strength to Raja sir, Karthik Raja and Yuvan Shankar Raja. This is so heartbreaking.”

Director Bharathiraja wrote in Tamil, “How will I console my friend. Bhavatharini's death is an irreplaceable loss to our family.” Actor Soori shared, “The death of sister Bavatarini who sings with a honey voice is tragic! An unbearable grief for any father! I don't know what to say... My deepest condolences to the musician and his family.”

Best works of Bhavatharini

Bhavatharini made her debut as a singer in Prabhu Deva's Raasaiya. She sang many tracks for films and albums, mainly under her father and brothers. She also collaborated with Deva and Sirpy on songs. Her funeral details are expected shortly.

