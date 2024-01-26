Ilaiyaraaja shares an old, adorable black-and-white picture with his late daughter Bhavatharini

A day after his daughter Bhavatharini died due to illness, veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja shared an emotional tribute for her. He shared on social media an old black-and-white picture of him and his pre-adolescent daughter. (Also Read: Ilaiyaraaja's daughter Bhavatharini dies of cancer at 47; Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR offers heartfelt condolences) Ilaiyaraaja shares an old black-and-white picture with late daughter Bhavatharini

Ilaiyaraaja's emotional tribute

Ilaiyaraaja took to his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Friday and posted a picture in which he can be seen smiling and showing something to his daughter in a picture-book. He's wearing a simple white kurta, along with headphones, which also underlines the musical bond he shared with his daughter. Bhavatharini has rendered a number of hits, including crooning for her father.\

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Here's the picture he shared:

Bhavatharini's death

Bhavatharini, who was in her late 40s, passed away in Sri Lanka where she was reportedly undergoing treatment.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, also Puducherry Lt Governor, and various others condoled her demise.

In a condolence message, Stalin recalled Bhavatharini had won a National Award for the film Bharathy, a biopic on national poet Subramanya Bharathy. The void left behind by her will remain, he said.

Bhavatharini earned a special place in the hearts of the audience with her mellifluous voice, Tamilisai Soundararajan said and extended her sympathies and condolences with the family of the deceased.

Among other celebrities who shared tributes for Bhavatharini were actors Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR, singer Chinmayi Sripada, director Bharathiraja, and composer Anirudh Ravichander.

"Shocked and saddened by the passing away of Bhavatharini. Sending heartfelt condolences and prayers to Raja sir & Yuvan's family during this difficult time. Om Shanti," actor Simran wrote on her official X handle.

Actor Prasanna condoled Bhavatharini's demise. "It's absolutely sickening to know the passing away of #Bhavatharini .my heart goes out to #isaignani Ilayaraja sir and family. May she rest in peace," he wrote on 'X.'

Musicians Yuvan Shankar Raja and Karthik Raja are Bhavatharini's brothers.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.