Ajith Kumar returns home after medical procedure to treat swollen nerve

Actor Ajith Kumar, who was recently hospitalised for a minor medical procedure, has been discharged. The actor underwent treatment for a swollen nerve earlier this week and has now returned home to recuperate. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar admitted to hospital for a minor medical procedure to treat nerve swelling; spokesperson confirms) Ajith was hospitalised earlier this week after doctors noticed the nerve from his ear to brain had swollen

Ajith’s health update

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X account to share an update about Ajith on Saturday. He wrote, “Actor #Ajithkumar has returned home from his recent hospital visit. All is well! (sic)” A fan also shared a picture of Ajith taken from a distance at a football field. They wrote, “Dealing fake Id and Fake news like this. He is cool and doing his work. Focus on target, and not on Fake attention. Name is #Ajithkumar. (sic)”

What happened

On Thursday, fans shared videos and pictures of Ajith and his wife Shalini visiting Apollo Hospital in Chennai. While he looked healthy in the video, soon rumours began swirling that Ajith was undergoing a procedure to remove a cyst in his brain.

While many didn’t believe the rumours, some were anxious for their favourite star. However, Ramesh busted these rumours writing, “Apart from regular complete health check-up, Actor #Ajithkumar underwent cardio and neuro check-up also. Fans and well-wishers need not worry about his health. He is doing fine. (sic)”

Ajith’s spokesperson, Suresh Chandra told Zoom that the actor underwent a minor medical procedure to treat a swollen nerve between his ear and brain. “On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU,” he said.

Upcoming work

Ajith will soon be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The actor will resume filming for the action thriller later this month. He will also star in a film by Adhik Ravichandran.

