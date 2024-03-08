Ajith Kumar admitted to hospital for a minor medical procedure to treat nerve swelling; spokesperson confirms

Actor Ajith Kumar has been admitted to the hospital, his spokesperson confirmed to Zoom. Contrary to rumours that he underwent surgery to remove a cyst from his brain, the actor is currently undergoing treatment to treat nerve swelling. (Also Read: Ajith Kumar signs AK63 with Mark Anthony director Adhik Ravichandran) Ajith Kumar had a swollen nerve from his ear to his brain, according to his spokesperson

‘Ajith is now fine’

Talking to Zoom, Ajith’s spokesperson Suresh Chandra busted rumours of a cyst in the brain, claiming that the actor was at the hospital for a general examination when doctors found a swollen nerve. “On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU,” said his spokesperson, claiming that the actor will be discharged in a day or two.

The spokesperson also told the portal that Ajith began taking his health seriously after the passing of art director Milan, who died last year while shooting in Azerbaijan. “Ajith was supposed to meet Milan in half an hour when he passed away. That shattered him and he began taking his health check-ups more seriously,” Suresh told the portal.

What happened

On Thursday, a fan shared a video of Ajith and his wife, ex-actor Shalini, visiting Apollo Hospital. But soon rumours began swirling and fans were worried that the actor was in ill health. Rumours that he had a cyst did not help too.

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala put these rumours to rest early on Friday, writing, “Apart from regular complete health check-up, Actor #Ajithkumar underwent cardio and neuro check-up also. Fans and well-wishers need not worry about his health.. He is doing fine.”

Upcoming work

Ajith will soon be seen in Magizh Thirumeni’s Vidaa Muyarchi, which also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The actor will resume filming for the action thriller later this month. He will also star in a film by Adhik Ravichandran.

