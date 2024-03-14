Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar to team up with Adhik Ravichandran for next

Mythri Movie Makers have roped in Ajith Kumar for Adhik Ravichandran’s Good Bad Ugly. Filming for the movie starts in June and it will be a Pongal 2025 release. The film will also feature a musical score by Devi Sri Prasad. (Also read: Ajith Kumar returns home after medical procedure to treat swollen nerve) Ajith will team up with Adhik Ravichandran for his next movie.

An excited team

Producer Naveen Yerneni of Mythri Movie Makers, says, “It’s an honour to collaborate with the iconic star Ajith Kumar sir. Director Adhik Ravichandran’s script and narration were so riveting from the word go. We are excited to materialize a gripping and engrossing cinematic experience for the fans and film lovers.”

Producer Y Ravi Shankar says, “It’s a delight to team up with Ajith Kumar sir. Adhik’s directorial craftsmanship has been very much evident with his previous films, and this one has ingredients that will take him to the next level.”

Director Adhik Ravichandran says, “There are priceless moments in everyone’s life and career, and this one is beyond my belief. Working with my matinee idol AK sir has been a long cherished dream and I’m emotionally overwhelmed working with him. I thank producers Naveen Yerneni sir and Ravi Shankar sir for this opportunity.”

The film has a seasoned technical crew bringing in their expertise to one of the biggest projects of Indian Cinema.

The DOP for the project will be Abinandhan Ramanujam and Vijay Velukutty will be the editor. Stunts will be choreographed by Supreme Sundar, Kaloian Vodenicharov.

Ajith Kumar health update

Recently, Ajith underwent a medical treatment. The actor underwent treatment for a swollen nerve last week. He is now back home. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X account to share an update about Ajith on Saturday. He wrote, “Actor #Ajithkumar has returned home from his recent hospital visit. All is well! (sic)” A fan also shared a picture of Ajith taken from a distance at a football field. They wrote, “Dealing fake Id and Fake news like this. He is cool and doing his work. Focus on target, and not on Fake attention. Name is #Ajithkumar. (sic)”

Ajith’s spokesperson, Suresh Chandra told Zoom that the actor underwent a minor medical procedure to treat a swollen nerve between his ear and brain. “On Thursday, Ajith sir got admitted to the hospital for a general examination. There was undue swelling in the nerve connecting his ear to the brain. Doctors got rid of it now with a simple medical procedure. Ajith is fine, he walked from the ward to the ICU,” he said.