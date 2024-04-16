Rajinikanth, Prakash Raj, Rakshit Shetty and others mourn veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish's demise

Veteran Kannada actor Dwarakish passed away on April 16. He had complained of respiratory issues before he died at his home in Bangalore, reported by India Today. His family has not yet shared any details regarding his funeral. However, many celebrities took to social media to offer their condolences. (Also read: Soundarya Jagadish death: Kannada producer was depressed after mother-in-law's death) Kollywood ofers condolences as Dwarakish dies at 81.

Rajinikanth offers condolence to Dwarikish's family

Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and captioned his post as, “The demise of my long time dear friend Dwarakesh is very painful to me..starting his career as a comedian, he raised himself up to being a big producer and director.. fond memories come to my mind..my heartfelt condolences to his family and dear ones.” Charlie 777 actor Rakshit Shetty also tweeted, “You will forever be remembered through the legacy you have left behind sir. Rest in peace. Om shanti.” Former cricketer Anil Kumble took to Twitter and wrote, “Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Dwarakish Sir - A doyen of Kannada film industry. Grew up watching his movies. His contribution to the film world will always be remembered. (folded hands emoji)”

Prakash Raj pens emotional note for Dwarikish

Actor Prakash Raj posted Dwarikish's picture on his Instagram handle and captioned his post as, “Our beloved Dwarakeesh (three broken hearts emojis) Lots of life love.. The fountain... Kanasugara enriched the Kannada film industry with his ambition .. No longer with us.. But his contribution is eternal.. Will miss you chief.. Thank you for everything (three folded hands emoji)” South actor Sathish Ninasam also offered his condolences and wrote, “Your service to Kannada and Kannada cinema is immense, your movies are the reason for our childhood cinema life. You are the reason for the richness of Kannada cinema. Final salute sir (two folded hands emojis) Go and let your footprints live forever… #dwarakish.”

Dwarikish last acted in the Kannada mystery thriller Aatagara (2015). His last movie as a producer was Aayushmanbhava (2019).