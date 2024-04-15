Soundarya Jagadish death: Kannada producer was depressed after mother-in-law's death

Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish died following an alleged suicide attempt, police and sources close to him told PTI on Sunday. The producer allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday morning in his residence at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, they said. Soundarya Jagadish died on Sunday following an alleged suicide attempt.

Jagadish had no health issues, says friend

Jagadish's friend Shreyas told reporters, according to PTI, “Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly.”

To a question regarding Jagadish being served a bank notice recently and whether that could have been the cause, he said, “No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different.”

Shreyas also rejected “misleading reports” that the death was due to cardiac arrest. He said, “On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning...he had attempted suicide by hanging.”

Jagadish's death to be investigated, says police

Police said investigations are on and all due process will be followed. Indian Express reported DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath saying that Jagadish’s wife had filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress,” he told the media.

Jagadish, who also owned a pub in the city, was also a builder and businessman along with being a film producer. According to reports, the pub was recently involved in a controversy following late night partying by some film personalities and crew, resulting in a temporary cancellation of its licence. Jagadish has produced several films including Snehitaru, Appu and Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi and Ramleela.

