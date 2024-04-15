 Soundarya Jagadish death: Kannada producer was depressed after mother-in-law's death - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Soundarya Jagadish death: Kannada producer was depressed after mother-in-law's death

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 15, 2024 08:40 AM IST

Police told the press that Kannada producer Soundarya Jagadish was ‘under medication for stress’. He died following an alleged suicide attempt on Sunday.

Kannada film producer and businessman Soundarya Jagadish died following an alleged suicide attempt, police and sources close to him told PTI on Sunday. The producer allegedly attempted suicide on Sunday morning in his residence at Mahalakshmi Layout in Bengaluru, they said.

Soundarya Jagadish died on Sunday following an alleged suicide attempt.
Soundarya Jagadish died on Sunday following an alleged suicide attempt.

Jagadish had no health issues, says friend

Jagadish's friend Shreyas told reporters, according to PTI, “Jagadish has died following a suicide attempt. We brought him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Further procedures are underway to know what was the reason. There were no health issues; we are unable to tell you the reason suddenly.”

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

To a question regarding Jagadish being served a bank notice recently and whether that could have been the cause, he said, “No, it has no connection with this. That issue has been there for some time now. Business issues are different.”

Shreyas also rejected “misleading reports” that the death was due to cardiac arrest. He said, “On getting to know, he was immediately rushed to the hospital this morning...he had attempted suicide by hanging.”

Jagadish's death to be investigated, says police

Police said investigations are on and all due process will be followed. Indian Express reported DCP (North) Saidulu Adavath saying that Jagadish’s wife had filed a complaint. “We are investigating the case from all angles. Recently, his mother-in-law passed away and he was depressed because he was attached to her. He was also under medication for stress,” he told the media.

Jagadish, who also owned a pub in the city, was also a builder and businessman along with being a film producer. According to reports, the pub was recently involved in a controversy following late night partying by some film personalities and crew, resulting in a temporary cancellation of its licence. Jagadish has produced several films including Snehitaru, Appu and Pappu, Mast Maja Maadi and Ramleela.

With inputs from PTI

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. - Click Here!

 Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Entertainment Others / Soundarya Jagadish death: Kannada producer was depressed after mother-in-law's death
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On