Devil glimpse: Darshan has a makeover, oozes swag as titular character in upcoming Kannada film. Watch

The makers of Darshan’s upcoming Kannada film Devil released a glimpse of the film on his birthday on Friday. Directed by Prakash Veer, the 2-minute-7-seconds long video shows Darshan in a whole new avatar. (Also Read: Yash to play titular role in Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman? Here's what his team said) Darshan in a still from Devil

Devil glimpse

“There is a little baby in our house. The baby gets angry when someone clicks pictures. The angry baby breaks the hands of the person who took his pictures. Sarsu, don’t you want to know the baby’s name? Devil,” says Darshan, introducing himself in the glimpse. Sporting a new haircut, a red suit, sunglasses and smoking a cigar, the actor oozes swag as he kills someone. The whole scene takes place in an elaborate set where Darshan’s titular character is killing someone he’s angry with. The music by B Ajaneesh Loknath elevates the glimpse.

Fans react

“Nkn yen looks guru. Bgm mass. Another 100cr only in Karnataka loading. @dasadarshan. Happy Birthday Boss. #DBoss #DBossBirthday #DevilFirstLookTeaser, (sic)” wrote a fan on X, pumped about the glimpse. Another was surprised but pleased to see the glimpse, writing, “Woahh. This came out of the blue, DBoss and Tharun Sudhir Hat-trick Collaboration for #D59. Joining the Hands with @mediahousefilms and @harimonium."

One fan, who knows Telugu but not Kannada, wrote that it didn’t matter because he was still taken by the BGM, “I don't know Kannada But BGM Mass ga Undi. BGM by @AJANEESHB mawwa is next level raa. All the best @AJANEESHB Mawwa. @AJANEESHB Mawa waiting for South India Ur Bigg entry. #DevilFirstLookTeaser #BossOfSandalwood #DBoss #DevilTheHero #HappyBirthdayDboss. (sic) (I don’t know Kannada but the BGM is so good. All the best Ajaneesh for your south India entry.) Another fan impressed by the background score wrote, “How can we even sleep when my head is itself humming this BGM non Stop?? (sic)”

