Yash to play titular role in Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman? Here's what his team said

Recently, reports suggested that Yash is considering playing the role of Lord Hanuman in Prasanth Varma’s Jai Hanuman. The film is a sequel to the Teja Sajja-starrer HanuMan, which released this Sankranthi and is currently running in theatres. However, Yash’s team denied these claims in an interview to India Today. (Also Read: KGF star Yash visits kin of fans electrocuted while putting up birthday poster) Yash will soon be seen in the Kannada film Toxic(Instagram)

Yash is busy

India Today reported that a source from Yash’s team said that the reports are ‘baseless and false.’ Talking about Yash playing the titular role in the sequel, a source told the portal, “There is no truth to the reports, he is not considering any such role. Rocking Star Yash puts a lot of time and consideration into each film he chooses to do, and right now he is completely consumed with Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups.”

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Yash in Ramayana?

There have also been reports that Yash has given his nod to play Ravan in Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana. While there were rumours last year that he turned down the role, the reports still persist that he is on board the project. The film is also touted to see Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram and Sai Pallavi as Sita. The film’s team and the actors are yet to make an official announcement about the same.

About HanuMan

HanuMan was the underdog among some big-budget, big-star releases lined up this Sankranthi. The film clashed with Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh, Shraddha Srinath, Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna, Ashika Ranganath’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office and managed to hold its own. HanuMan was a success not just in the Telugu states but also in north India.

Upcoming work

Yash was last seen in Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 2, where he reprised his role as Rocky Bhai. He will soon be seen in the Kannada film Toxic, which is slated for release in April next year. The actor who has been a creative producer for all his films, has also turned co-producer for Toxic. Yash will be releasing this film under his banner Monster Mind Creations along with KVN Productions. The announcement video of the film has already created a lot of intrigue.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.