KGF star Yash visits kin of fans electrocuted while putting up birthday poster

A day after three men were electrocuted while putting up a poster of Kannada film actor Yash for his birthday, the KGF star on Tuesday said he will visit their kin in Gadag district and offer condolences. The Sandalwood actor spoke to reporters in Hubballi and said he is on his way to Gadag to meet the family members of the three deceased fans.

The tragedy occurred on Monday when the fans tried to install a cut-out of the actor in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Surangi village in Lakshmeshwar taluk of the district. They were doing so in the middle of the night when the poster hit a live electric wire. The youth holding the poster was electrocuted as a result and all three men died on the spot.

“Three youths were electrocuted in Karnataka's Gadag district on Sunday night after a huge flex of actor Yash, which they were installing to wish his birthday, came into contact with the electric wire,” Police told news agency ANI after the incident.

Following this, the Sandalwood actor spoke to reporters in Hubballi and said he is on his way to Gadag to meet the family members of the three deceased fans.

The three fans have been identified as 21-year-old Hanamanta Harijan, Murali Nadavinamani, who was 20 years old and Naveen Ghazi, 19. Three others were also reportedly injured in the incident and are currently receiving treatment at the Lakshmeshwar Hospital, the agency said.

(With inputs from ANI)