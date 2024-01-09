Three fans electrocuted while installing cutout of actor Yash in Gadag

Bengaluru: Three men were electrocuted while putting up a cutout to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash in Gadag district on Monday, police said. Police said three men were electrocuted while putting up a cutout to celebrate the birthday of Kannada film star Yash in Gadag district on Monday. (HT Archives)

The deceased were fans of actor Yash, whose real name is Naveen Kumar Gowda Three others sustained serious injuries in the incident and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

While tying up a banner to an electric pole, Naveen Gaaji (20), Hanumantha Harijan (24) and Murali Naduvinamani (20) of Suranagi village in Lakshmeshwar taluka of the district came in contact with a live wire and lost their life, police said.

Lakshmeshwar Police Station has initiated an investigation into the matter.

“Three of them were electrocuted and three were injured while putting up the banner,” said Babasaheb Nemagouda, Gadag superintendent of police. “The banner had a metal frame that was in contact with a HESCOM wire. A case has been initiated at the Lakshmeshwar police station. We will investigate this soon,” he added.

Chandru Lamani, Shirhatti MLA, who visited the scene, appealed to the public to avoid setting up metallic frame banners.

In response to the tragedy, chief minister Siddaramaiah announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh for each of the families of the deceased. In a statement the chief minister said, “Saddened to hear the news of the death of three youths due to electrocution while building the birthday flex of actor Yash in Surangi village of Lakshmeshwar taluk of Gadag district.”

“The boys who were supposed to live have died carelessly, the families who believed in them are in trouble and to help those families, I have ordered compensation of 2 lakh rupees each to the deceased unfortunate,” he added.

Yash, known for his role in KGF, had previously informed his fans through a post on January 4 that he would be unable to meet them on his birthday, as he was away for the shooting of his upcoming movie Toxic, including an international filming schedule. However, following the tragic incident, Yash visited the families of the deceased fans. After arriving at Hubballi airport on Monday evening, he proceeded to the village by car to offer his condolences.

Leader of the opposition R Ashok said that the government should restrict the use of such cut-outs. “What happened in Gadak is sad. Film actors should tell their fans not to install such cut-outs that could lead to such tragedies and the government should also prohibit such cut-outs,” he said.