Yash reacts to fan theories about his upcoming film Toxic; reveals his birthday plans

On Thursday, Yash took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a statement in English and Kannada. The actor, turning 38 on Monday, revealed his birthday plans and thanked fans for their support, especially after announcing his film Toxic. In December, Yash announced his upcoming movie with director Geetu Mohandas. The film will be released in April 2025 and will reportedly feature Kareena Kapoor. Yash was seen in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 in 2022. Also read: Yash's next is named Toxic; watch title teaser Yash in a still from KGF Chapter 2. The actor will be seen next in Toxic.

He wrote in his statement, “It's been nearly a month since we announced Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups, and the love and appreciation you have showered means the world to me. You excitement, reactions, theories and analysis encourage me to do more. I know many of you are waiting to meet me on my birthday in person and share what you think of it. Trust me when I say this, to be able to be with you all is one of the things I treasure the most. But, we may have to wait a bit more since I will be away on 8th January. Even though not in person, every single wish from you all is and will always be very special...”

More about Toxic

After the success of the KGF movies, actor Yash became a household name. As fans eagerly waited for an update about the actor and his work, the title of his upcoming film Toxic was revealed on December 8. Toxic will be Yash and Geetu Mohandas' first collaboration. Geetu is best known for her work in Malayalam cinema. Some of the filmmaker's projects include Liar's Dice and The Elder One.

Toxic's title teaser was shared by Yash and the production house, KVN Productions, on Instagram. In the short video, a burning ticket, picture of a clown, and a man smoking a cigar were seen with the silhouette of a man along with the title Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups. The caption read, “What you seek is seeking you - Rumi. A fairy tale for grown-ups... TOXIC”.

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, “I am sure he is going to bash up a ‘toxic’ person/ system.” Another said, “Not Harsh playing a ‘toxic’ hero to save the day.”

As per a recent report by Filmfare, Kareena Kapoor will also join the film’s cast. The film will mark Kareena’s first collaboration with Yash. The makers are yet to make an announcement and further details about Kareena's rumoured role are awaited.

Yash's other big project

In addition to Toxic, as per reports, Yash will also be seen in Nitesh Tiwari's film based on the Ramayana, to be headlined by Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi. Pinkvilla quoted a source as saying, “Yash has a rather extended appearance in Ramayana: Part One; however, his character will dominate the proceedings in the second part, which is set in Sri Lanka. He has allotted 15 days to shoot for Ramayana: Part One.”

