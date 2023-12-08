close_game
Yash's next is named Toxic, watch its impressive title teaser

Yash's next is named Toxic, watch its impressive title teaser

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Dec 08, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Yash's Toxic goes by the tagline ‘a fairy tale for grown ups’. It will release in April, 2015.

Yash has finally announced the title of his next film, Toxic. It comes with the tagline - ‘A fairy tale for grown ups’. The KGF actor announced the same with an impressive title teaser. It also unveils the release date of the film, April 10, 2025. Also read: Animal box office collection day 7: Ranbir Kapoor film earns 338 cr in India in 1st week, may cross 350 cr mark today

Yash has shared a glimpse of Toxic.
Yash has shared a glimpse of Toxic.

Sharing the teaser on Instagram, Yash wrote, “‘What you seek is seeking you’ - Rumi. A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups #TOXIC.” The video shows some half-burnt playing cards falling into the dark. A catchy tune plays in the background as a glimpse of Yash is unveiled. He is seen in a cowboy look, smoking a cigar and holding unique gun.

Reactions to Toxic

Social media influencer Raghu Gowda commented on his post, “The only TOXICity we all approve of.” A comment from IMDB read: “We'll be seated for this fairy tale”. Comedian Rythm Kumar wrote, “Violence ka dusra naam Toxic.”

The title teaser also received a warm response on YouTube. Many commened, “It's not a title, its pure GOOSEBUMPS.” A YouTube user wrote, "Sab Jhund Me ate the, Lakin wo Akela aane wala Monster (all come in a herd but the monster come alone)." A fan also commented, “Trust , wait , and believe in Yash. He never hurts his fans expectations.” A comment also read: “GM god level.....only toxicity that is approved.”

Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas of Moothon fame and is produced by KVN Productions. Yash recently changed his profile display picture on social media to 'Loading'. Other details of the film including the names of the director, cast, and crew members have not been announced.

Yash to play Ravan in Ramayan

Yash has also been signed for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayan. He will be seen in the role of Ravan while Ranbir Kapoor is in the role of Ram. Sai Pallavi is reportedly playing Sita in the film.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
