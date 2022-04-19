KGF Chapter 2 box office day 5 collection: Yash's film crosses 600 crore, is among top-10 highest-grossing Indian films

The juggernaut that is KGF: Chapter 2 refuses to slow down, let alone stop. After a strong extended weekend, the Kannada film passed the first Monday test too, holding with a moderate 45% drop and earning ₹73 crore on the day. The Yash-starrer has performed well in India as well as overseas, taking its overall worldwide gross to a whopping ₹625 crore. This means the film has already entered the list of the top-10 highest-grossing Indian films. After SS Rajamouli's RRR, it is the second film this year to breach the list. Also read: Decoding the success of KGF Chapter 2 and Pushpa The Rise: How they brought back Bollywood's own angry young man formula

Film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan tweeted the breakdown of KGF 2's earning on Tuesday afternoon. The ₹625 crore earning means KGF 2 has leapfrogged titles like Padmaavat, Sanju, and Sultan. Going by the trends, by the end of the week, the film stands to move up a few more places, with the earnings of Baahubali- The Beginning ( ₹650 crore) and 2.0 ( ₹656 crore) certainly within its reach.

#KGFChapter2 WW Box Office



ENTERS ?600 club in just 5 days.



Day 1 - ? 165.37 cr

Day 2 - ? 139.25 cr

Day 3 - ? 115.08 cr

Day 4 - ? 132.13 cr

Day 5 - ? 73.29 cr

Total - ? 625.12 cr



Becomes the 9th HIGHEST grossing movie of all time. [Indian Films] #Yash #KGF2 — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) April 19, 2022

The film's Hindi-dubbed version, too, has been shattering records at the box office. Within five days of release, the Hindi version of KGF 2 has crossed ₹200 crore in earnings, As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, it earned ₹25 crore on Monday, taking its total five-day gross to ₹219 crore. "#KGF2 is unstoppable... superb hold on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ₹270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ₹219.56 cr. #India biz," Taran tweeted.

#KGF2 is UNSTOPPABLE... SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Mon]... Eyes ? 270 cr [+/-] in *extended Week 1*... Should cross #Dangal *lifetime biz*, if it maintains the pace... Thu 53.95 cr, Fri 46.79 cr, Sat 42.90 cr, Sun 50.35 cr, Mon 25.57 cr. Total: ? 219.56 cr. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/MFUVWTXTJB — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 19, 2022

Helmed by Prashanth Neel, KGF: Chapter 2 is a follow-up of the Kannada blockbuster KGF Chapter 1. Starring Yash in the lead, the first part's narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The sequel sees Yash's character Rocky trying to consolidate his newly-acquired gold-mining empire. The sequel also stars Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Prakash Raj, Malavika Avinash, John Kokken, and Saran.

Talking about the film's success, Prashanth told PTI in an interview, “When we started with the film, we never thought that it would be this (big) and that we would be here today. We didn't start by trying to make it into a pan-India film or for that matter, in two-parts. We started out as a Kannada movie and eventually thought of splitting it in two parts and taking it outside. The credit should go to the producer and Yash."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON