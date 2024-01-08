Happy Birthday Yash: 5 Kannada films of his to watch besides KGF

Yash is one of the most celebrated stars across the country today, thanks to Prashanth Neel’s KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. A career that began on Kannada television soon landed him in films and it has been nearly two decades since he entered the industry. The actor who ran away from home once with just ₹300 soon joined a theatre group before debuting on TV in 2004. The show Nanda Gokula saw him paired with his now-wife Radhika Pandit. He entered films in 2007 with Jambada Hudugi and there was no looking back after. Here’s looking back at five films that made him the star he is today. (Also Read: Yash reacts to fan theories about his upcoming film Toxic; reveals his birthday plans) Yash will soon star in a film titled Toxic(Instagram)

Googly (2013)

After doing back-to-back rom-coms, Yash changed his image from a romantic hero to action. But this Pawan Wadeyar directorial Kriti Kharbanda co-starrer is one of the last romantic films he ever did. The film saw him and Kriti play Sharath and Swathi, a couple that falls in love but separates due to misunderstandings. Years later, they reunite at a friend’s wedding.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

Raja Huli (2013)

This guru Deshpande and Meghana Raj co-starrer is a remake of the Tamil film Sundarapandiyan. Yash plays Raja Huli, a man from an affluent family who sets out to convey his friend’s love for a girl, only to discover that it’s his ex-girlfriend. The film details how the couple fall in love once again, but Raja soon finds himself in trouble when he’s blamed for a murder.

Mr and Mrs Ramchari (2014)

In this Santosh Ananddram directorial, Yash played a college student whose life seems straight out of a classic Kannada movie. The action-comedy also starred his wife Radhika, and was later remade in Marathi and Odia. The film also won multiple awards and was a big grosser at the box office.

Gajakesari (2014)

This action flick directed by S Krishna and co-starring Amulya and Ananth Nag made waves at the box office. Yash plays Baddi Krishna, who’s supposed to be the successor of the chief of temple, played by Ananth. While Baddi isn’t interested in traditions and religion, situations lead him to take up the post.

Santhu Straight Forward (2016)

Mahesh Rao and Jocky directed this Kannada remake of the Tamil film Vaalu. This is another one of the films where his wife Radhika shared the screen with him. He played Santhu, a do-gooder who falls for a college student after several chance meetings. But dreaded Don Deva walks in to spoil it all for the couple.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.