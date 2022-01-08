Kannada actor Yash on the ongoing Covid-19 crisis: We are optimistic but fed up of this

The ongoing pandemic and the recent surge in Covid-19 cases all over the country has got people worried again, including Kannada actor Yash, who admits that he is “fed up with this yet we all are optimistic”.

He notes, “We never thought there would be a day when we have to sit at home and do nothing. Human are like this, we need things to happen the way we want to happen. We are tuned (programmed) to live our life a certain way and if that is not happening then it is a problem. But nature, on the other hand, is different.”

Yash continues, “Not just cinema industry but a lot of people are going through a bad phase... there is no consistency in their incomes, plus there is psychological pressure. However, let’s hope [for a better tomorrow] and be positive. It should settle down. Eventually any pain has to end. Nothing is permanent. It has gone to an extent, but it has to come down.”

On the professional front, it has been a long time since his fans have seen him on the big screen. Yash, who was last seen in K.G.F: Chapter 1 back in 2018, talking about its sequel shares, “We are equally excited about presenting the film to our fans because we know what we have created. I know people will love it. It is like you are a cook and everything is ready and you know people are hungry but there is some process you need to finish. That’s taking time.”

On a personal note, the actor celebrates his 36th birthday on January 8. He shares that he misses pre-pandemic birthdays, mainly because he used to enjoy meeting his fans, who used to shower him with gifts.

“My birthday is for my fans. I am an actor and I have a big family, not just parents, wife and kids. All my fans are my family. We have gotten used to it and we don’t know how to celebrate birthday now. We have to just stand and meet people,” he says, adding, “Even in my wedding I had a special reception for my fans five years ago. We all work hard for that, and we actors need that attention, appreciation, love and when it comes in such big fold you receive it with open arms. Unfortunately, given the situation, I can’t do that this year.”