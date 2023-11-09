Allu Aravind asks ‘who was Yash before KGF’, angry fans say that even his son Allu Arjun was once 'a small hero’

Veteran filmmaker and Allu Arjun's father Allu Aravind has left many upset on after his recent statement involving actor Yash. Allu Aravind was at the teaser launch of Kotabommali PS, where he talked about the impact of actors' fees on a film's budget. He commented on actors increasing their remuneration after hits. Also read: Allu Arjun and family, Niharika Konidela pose with newlyweds Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi Allu Aravind's recent comment on Yash has left many upset on social media.

What Allu Aravind said

Allu Aravind said at the event that his production house, Geetha Arts is currently focusing on small films due to budget. He was asked whether celebs hike fees after hits, which affects the film's budget, with examples of Allu Arjun and others from his family, who reportedly charge higher remuneration.

Denying that actors' fees lead to high budgets for films, he said, "The lead actor of a movie gets only 20 to 25 per cent of the film’s budget as remuneration. So, it is not true that the budget for the film will increase because of his fees alone. On top of actors’ fees, a lot of money is spent to make the movie a big venture.”

Allu Aravind on Yash

Citing the example of Yash, who is best known for the pan-India success of his KGF franchise, Aravind suggested that his films worked due to the ‘richness’ of the production. “Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie? Why did that movie make noise? It was that richness that led to the success of the movie. This is just one example. Whoever the hero of the movie is, it is because of the making that it attracts the audience,” he added.

Internet reacts to Allu Aravind comment

His comment on Yash and his films did not go well with a section of people on social media. One took to X and wrote, “KGF is special only because of Yash. It is unimaginable without him. That is his contribution. What's this guy's problem?” Another X user said, “I think he needs to talk about his own nepotism product Arjun first than talking about self made superstar Yash.”

One more said, “Even Allu Arjun was a small hero in tier-2 range, who used to compete with Vijay Devarakonda until his big movie Alavaikuntapuram lo.” Someone else also said, “There is nothing wrong when people say they didn't know who Yash was before KGF."

“It's kind of hard pill to swallow that 2 movies were enough for Yash to reach heights which is impossible in lifetime for many,” tweeted a person.

