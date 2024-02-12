HanuMan box office collection: Teja Sajja film collects 50.76 cr in Hindi in a month

HanuMan box office collection: Director Prasanth Varma’s HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai, hit screens a month ago and has since done great business at the box office. The film released in Telugu, Hindi and other south Indian languages. HanuMan collected ₹50.76 crore in Hindi alone so far. (Also Read: HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 25: Teja Sajja film crosses ₹300 cr mark) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

HanuMan box office numbers

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share that the film made ₹50.76 crore in Hindi so far in the country. He also gave a breakdown of the numbers the film made this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. He wrote, “#HanuMan is 50 NOT OUT… HUGE ACHIEVEMENT indeed…Week 1: ₹ 22.92 cr, Week 2: ₹ 16.67 cr, Week 3: ₹ 6.47 cr, Week 4: ₹ 3.68 cr, Weekend 5: ₹ 1.02 cr, Total: ₹ 50.76 cr. #India biz. Note: #Hindi version. #Boxoffice. [*Weekend 5* day-wise data] Fri 15 lacs, Sat 37 lacs, Sun 50 lacs. (sic)”

30 days in 300 centres

Prasanth took to X to share that HanuMan ran for 30 days in 300 screens across the country. He shared a poster that reads, “The glorious run continues at the cinemas. 30 days in 300 centres.” The film clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga when it released for Sankranthi. Despite being the underdog, it managed to hold its own and even do good business, thanks to good reviews and word of mouth.

About HanuMan

HanuMan tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers when he comes across a totem in his village. HanuMan ended on a cliffhanger setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman. Prasanth recently announced that the pre-production work was in progress for the sequel. He is also working on a film called Adhira, which will be a part of the cinematic universe he’s planning.

