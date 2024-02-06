HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 25: Teja Sajja film crosses 300 cr mark

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 25: Prasanth Varma’s first film in his cinematic universe (PVCU), HanuMan, starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Amritha Aiyer in the lead roles released on January 12. In its 25-day run the film crossed the ₹300 crore mark at the global box office. (Also Read: HanuMan's Teja Sajja: ‘Refused 70-75 projects, only worked on this for 2.5 years, did all stunts myself’) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Prasanth thanks the audience

Sharing the news on his X account and thanking the audience for making his film a success, Prasanth wrote, “Can't thank the audience more for such a humongous response all over the globe! Grateful to every family who embraced #HanuMan with all their heart & watched it in repeats. #HanuManRAMpage #HanuManEverywhere @ThePVCU.” The poster he shared, along with the caption, claimed that the film made ₹300 crore in 25 days.

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala also confirmed the same on his X, writing, “#Hanuman WW Box Office. The BIGGEST blockbuster of 2024 Hanuman hits 3rd century in style on 25th day. Second ₹300 cr entrant of the year.”

Providing a breakdown of the day-wise numbers, he wrote, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr, Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr (including additional premieres), Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr, Day 13 - ₹ 5.65 cr, Day 14 - ₹ 4.95 cr, Day 15 - ₹ 11.34 cr, Day 16 - ₹ 9.27 cr, Day 17 - ₹ 12.89 cr, Day 18 - ₹ 3.06 cr, Day 19 - ₹ 2.87 cr, Day 20 - ₹ 2.71 cr, Day 21 - ₹ 2.52 cr, Day 22 - ₹ 2.34 cr, Day 23 - ₹ 6.83 cr, Day 24 - ₹ 7.21 cr, Day 25 - ₹ 2.97 cr, Total - ₹ 300.23 cr.”

About HanuMan

HanuMan tells the story of a young man, Hanumanthu (Teja), who gains superpowers after finding a totem in his village. The film ends on a cliffhanger, setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman. The makers have yet to cast the role of Hanuman for the film. A film called Adhira will also be a part of the cinematic universe.

