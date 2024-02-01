HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 20: Teja Sajja film rakes in 278.36 crore, shows some dip in numbers

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 20: Director Prasanth Varma’s first superhero film in his cinematic universe, HanuMan, was released on January 12 and has grossed ₹278.36 crore worldwide, so far. The film starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai released in Telugu, Hindi and other languages, and has done well in its 20-day run. (Also Read: Prasanth Varma: The success of this will allow me to make another, producers might not give big budgets) Amritha Aiyer and Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

Box office numbers

Trade analyst Manobala shared the box office numbers of the film on X on Thursday, writing, “Hanuman continues to MINT well among other new releases. Film is heading for another huge weekend.” The film clashed with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office and held its own despite the other releases featuring big stars.

Offering a breakdown of the day-wise numbers, he added, “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr (crore), Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr (including additional premieres), Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr, Day 13 - ₹ 5.65 cr, Day 14 - ₹ 4.95 cr, Day 15 - ₹ 11.34 cr, Day 16 - ₹ 9.27 cr, Day 17 - ₹ 12.89 cr, Day 18 - ₹ 3.06 cr, Day 19 - ₹ 2.87 cr, Day 20 - ₹ 2.71 cr, Total - ₹ 278.36 cr.”

About HanuMan

HanuMan tells the story of a young man called Hanumanthu (Teja) who gains superpowers when he comes across a totem in his village. HanuMan ended on a cliffhanger setting things up for the sequel, Jai Hanuman. The makers are yet to cast the role of Hanuman for the sequel. Prasanth recently announced that the pre-production work was in progress. He will also make a film called Adhira for his cinematic universe.

Recently, Teja Sajja spoke about the film's success with news agency ANI, and said, “The very idea of doing a superhero film is very exciting for me, has been exciting throughout the process. In this film, a young boy gets superpowers by the grace of Lord Hanuman and then how he fights for his people and his religion.”

