HanuMan box office collection day 18: Teja Sajja film earns 1.75 crore on third Monday

HanuMan box office collection day 18: Actor Teja Sajja-starrer has slowed down at the ticket windows but is still going steady. As per a report on Sacnilk.com, HanuMan earned around ₹1.75 crore net on its eighteenth day for all languages in India. The film is directed by Prasanth Varma. Also read: HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15 HanuMan box office collection day 18: Teja Sajja plays the lead.

HanuMan box office report

According to the early estimates in the report, HanuMan has minted a total of ₹174.45 crore so far. It had an overall occupancy of 21.66 percent for its Telugu version on Monday. The Hindi one saw occupancy of about 9.32 percent.

HanuMan

The film crossed the ₹250 crore mark worldwide earlier. Besides Teja Sajja, HanuMan also stars Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer, Raj Deepak Shetty and Vinay Rai. The Telugu-language superhero film is written and directed by Prashanth Varma. Set in the fictional village of Anjanadri, HanuMan marks the beginning of the Prasanth Varma Cinematic Universe (PVCU).

Prasanth has two follow-ups--Jai HanuMan and Adhira, planned for his cinematic universe. HanuMan has been mounted on a budget of ₹40 crore. It is backed by Primeshow Entertainment.

HanuMan director on box office success

Talking about the success of the film, Prasanth recently told Hindustan Times, “I knew it will be liked by the audience when we watched it before the release. But the box-office numbers is something we never expected or aimed at. This will help me make one more film.”

“After this film, people will not come to me with big budgets. They will say, 'Itne kam mein bana diya hai toh zyaada kyun?' [But] I will collaborate with people who believe in a big vision. I was down and out personally and professionally when I wanted to make Zombie Reddy. My producer then came to me and said, 'What do you want to make?' and I told him. He just said 'Sounds fun, let's do it’. I was blessed to have people like these backing me,” the director also added. He announced a sequel of his film on Ayodhya's Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha ceremony day.

