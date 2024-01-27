 HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15: Teja Sajja film grosses ₹250 cr - Hindustan Times
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15: Teja Sajja film grosses 250 crore; mints over 158 cr in India so far

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15: Teja Sajja film grosses 250 crore; mints over 158 cr in India so far

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jan 27, 2024 12:56 PM IST

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15: The film has so far minted ₹158.5 crore in India. It is headlined by Teja Sajja.

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 15: Directed by Prasanth Varma, the Telugu film has been doing extremely well at the global as well as domestic box office. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday, Prasanth shared the worldwide new numbers of the film. (Also Read | Prasanth Varma announces HanuMan sequel Jai Hanuman on the occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha)

Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan.
HanuMan global BO numbers

Prasanth shared a poster which read, "Jai Shri Ram. 250 crore worldwide." He captioned the post, "Humbled and Amazed with this Nonchalant and Unanimous Response (folded hands emoji) #JaiHanuman." The film has been headlined by Teja Sajja. The film has been praised by critics for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology.

HanuMan India BO collection

As per Sacnilk.com, the film has minted 99.85 crore [Telugu: 73.89 crore; Hindi: 24.5 crore; Tamil: 78 lakh; Kannada: 52 lakh; Malayalam: 16 lakh] in week one. In week two, the film earned 58.65 crore [Telugu: 41.07 crore; Hindi: 16 crore; Tamil: 64 lakh; Kannada: 79 lakh; Malayalam: 15 lakh]. So far the film has minted 158.5 crore [Telugu: 114.96 crore; Hindi: 40.5 crore; Tamil: 1.42 crore; Kannada: 1.31 lakh; Malayalam: 31 lakh].

Prasanth on HanuMan

Prasanth recently told news agency PTI, "I didn't realise that it was all happening. It took me two-three days for all this to sink in because never in my life have I experienced so much success in terms of love from the audience. All my previous films were loved by the audience, but we never made a lot of money. I was that filmmaker who makes good cinema but doesn't make a lot of money for the producers. But I think for the first time in my career, it has happened in such a way... I think it is easily 10 times more than any of my previous films."

"I have always been fascinated by the stories from our mythology and culture. When I was researching HanuMan, I found more characters in our mythology that we have not really explored. The audiences are also not aware of them. So I thought, it'd be interesting if I could create new characters and narrate their greatness at the same time," he had said.

About HanuMan

The film is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Teja), a petty thief who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero. The film marks the beginning of a cinematic universe and Prasanth has already planned two follow-ups--Jai HanuMan and Adhira. Produced by Primeshow Entertainment, HanuMan also stars Amritha Aiyer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Vinay Rai.

ott:10
