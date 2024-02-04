HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 23: Teja Sajja superhero film refuses to slow down, takes total to 290 cr

HanuMan worldwide box office collection day 23: The Telugu action drama film, which is helmed by Prasanth Varma, has been steady at the global box office, three weeks after its release. It has grossed ₹290.05 crore worldwide, so far, as per film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan. It grossed ₹ 6.83 crore on Saturday. (Also read: Hanuman director Prasanth Varma: The success of this will allow me to make another, producers might not give big budgets) Teja Sajja in a still from HanuMan

HanuMan global BO numbers

The film starring Teja Sajja, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Amritha Aiyer and Vinay Rai was released on January 12 in Telugu, Hindi and other languages. On Sunday, film trade analyst Manobala Vijayabalan shared the box office numbers of the film on X, and wrote, “Hanuman witnesses GROWTH on fourth Saturday with fantastic numbers. 3rd century is just few days away.”

He also gave a breakdown of the day-wise numbers, writing “Day 1 - ₹ 21.35 cr (crore), Day 2 - ₹ 29.72 cr (including additional premieres), Day 3 - ₹ 24.16 cr, Day 4 - ₹ 25.63 cr, Day 5 - ₹ 19.57 cr, Day 6 - ₹ 15.40 cr, Day 7 - ₹ 14.75 cr, Day 8 - ₹ 14.20 cr, Day 9 - ₹ 20.37 cr, Day 10 - ₹ 23.91 cr, Day 11 - ₹ 9.36 cr, Day 12 - ₹ 7.20 cr, Day 13 - ₹ 5.65 cr, Day 14 - ₹ 4.95 cr, Day 15 - ₹ 11.34 cr, Day 16 - ₹ 9.27 cr, Day 17 - ₹ 12.89 cr, Day 18 - ₹ 3.06 cr, Day 19 - ₹ 2.87 cr, Day 20 - ₹ 2.71 cr, Day 21 - ₹ 2.52 cr, Day 22 - ₹ 2.34 cr, Day 23 - ₹ 6.83 cr. Total - ₹ 290.05 cr."

HanuMan was received well by critics upon release, particularly for its depiction of the classic good versus evil superhero story with a touch of mythology. Despite clashing with Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram, Venkatesh’s Saindhav and Nagarjuna’s Naa Saami Ranga at the box office, HanuMan has refused to slow down at the box office.

About HanuMan

HanuMan is set in a fictional place called Anjanadri, where Hanumanthu (Teja Sajja) plays a petty thief who gets the powers of Lord Hanuman. To save the people of Anjanadri, he faces off against Michael, who yearns to possess a power that would make him a formidable superhero.

On the auspicious occasion of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha ceremony, Prasanth Varma dropped the surprise announcement of the next installment in the cinematic universe, titled Jai Hanuman. He wrote on X, “With gratitude for the immense love and support showered upon #HanuMan from audiences across the globe, I stand at the threshold of a new journey by making a promise to myself! #JaiHanuman Pre-Production Begins on the auspicious day of Ram Mandir Pran Prathistha (folded hands emoticon).” He will also make a film called Adhira for his cinematic universe.

