Ghilli re-release update: Vijay-Trisha Krishnan's sports action film clocks 20 years

Vijay hit a career milestone with his sports action-drama Ghilli in 2004. The movie, co-starring Trisha Krishnan, became the biggest Tamil blockbuster of that year. As the film marks 20 years, the makers have decided to re-release it in theatres. The production house Mega Surya Production shared the update on its official X handle about the same. (Also read: Vijay gets support from celebrities post announcing his political party) Thalapathy Vijay's Ghilli to re-release in theatres as it celebrates 20 years.

Vijay's sports-drama to re-release on April 2024

The production company shared a picture of Vijay and Trisha and tweeted, “Get ready to witness the full #Ghilli performance of THALAPATHY @actorvijay sir on big screens once again! (fire emoji) Let's celebrate the massiest cult blockbuster of Namma Vijay Anna in theatres this 20th April commemorating its 20th Anniversary! (blast emoji).” While reacting to the update, a user commented, “Biggest celebrations for Thalaivar's #20YearsofGhilli on April 20! It doesn't get bigger than this (blast emoji) LET's BREAK ALL RE-RELEASE RECORDS! #GOAT #TheGreatestOfAllTime.” Another fan wrote, “Can't wait (blast emojis).” A netizen captioned his comment as, “#Ghilli from April 20 (heart-shaped-eye, blast and 100 emojis).”

Ghilli inspired from Mahesh Babu's Telugu blockbuster

Ghilli also features Prakash Raj, Ashish Vidyarthi, Dhamu, Mayilsamy, Janaki Sabesh, Nancy Jennifer, Nagendra Prasad, Ponnambalam, and Pandu in crucial roles. The music has been composed by Vidyasagar. Made within a moderate budget of ₹8 crore, it grossed ₹50 crore at box office. It was a remake of Mahesh Babu's Telugu commercial hit Okkadu. Considering the Lok Sabha polls in the state on April 19, the Dharani directorial will release the next day.

Vijay to play double-role in GOAT

Vijay will be seen in an action packed double role in Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time. GOAT also marks Vijay's collaboration with music composer Yuvan Shankar Raja after 20 years. While speaking at an event, Yuvan said, "I won't reveal updates about 'The Greatest of All Time.' I'm clear about that. No talk... just music. I'm very excited. All the work for the movie is progressing well." Meenaatchi Sathre makes her acting debut opposite Vijay in Venkat's action saga. Prabhu Deva, Prasanth, Sneha, and Azmal are also play pivotal characters in the movie. It has also been speculated that Vijay-Meeneetchi's film is inspired from Will Smith's Gemini Man (2019).

Vijay was last seen in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo, co-starring Trisha Krishnan and Sanjay Dutt.

