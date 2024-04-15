The Greatest of All Time song Whistle Podu: Vijay turns singer and shakes a leg with Prabhudeva, Prashanth. Watch

The first single from Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film, The Greatest of All Time (The GOAT), titled Whistle Podu was released on Tamil New Year. Starring Vijay in the lead role, the song also sees him turning singer for the peppy number composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja. (Also Read: Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time to release in September) Prabhudeva, Ajmal Ameer, Vijay, Prashanth in The Greatest of All Time.

Whistle Podu song

The 4-minute-47-seconds long lyrical video has been composed by Yuvan, with vocals by Vijay, Venkat Prabhu, Yuvan Shankar Raja and Premgi Amaren, and lyrics by Madhan Karky. The number shows Vijay shaking a leg with Prabhudeva, Prashanth and Ajmal Ameer. Whistle Podu has been choreographer by Raju Sundaram, Prabhudeva’s brother.

With the title based on IPL team Chennai Super Kings’ (CSK) mantra, the number also pays homage to Venkat’s previous films, including Mankatha with Ajith. The makers also share some behind-the-scenes footage from the song's making. The number is a celebration of friendship, one of the themes the film seems to run on.

About The GOAT

Expectations are high on The GOAT as it’s Vijay’s second last film before his entry into politics. The film will release on September 5 for Ganesh Chaturthi. The film’s posters show that Vijay plays dual role in the film, with de-ageing technology used for one of the characters. The actor even went clean-shaven to play the role. Speculation is that the film is based on the Hollywood film Looper, but the makers are yet to address this.

The film will also star Meenakshi Chaudhary, Mohan, Jayaram, Sneha, Laila, Vaibhav, Premgi Amaren and Yugendran Vasudevan. The makers of the film have kept the story under wraps but some posters show Vijay, Prabhudeva, Prashanth and Ajmal dressed as soldiers. Most of the filming has already been wrapped up. The film will release not just in Tamil, but also Telugu, Hindi and other languages.

