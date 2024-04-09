Vijay spotted having fun on a kick scooter while shooting for The Greatest of All Time in Russia. Watch

Vijay's next, which is called The Greatest of All Time, is one of the most awaited films of this year. The cast and crew of the film are currently in Russia for the shoot. On Tuesday, a new video surfaced on social media where Vijay was seen having fun on a kick scooter on a small lane. (Also read: The Greatest of All Time new poster: Vijay promises double the action, fans call it 'futuristic adventure movie') Vijay was seen having a fun moment in between the shoot for The Greatest of All Time.

Vijay shoots for GOAT

The brief video of Vijay smiling while riding on a small kick scooter was shared by producer Archana Kalpathi on her Instagram account. In the video, Vijay sported a beard and was seen in an all-black outfit. “How the day started today @actorvijay sir #GreatestofAllTime,” she captioned the post.

Fan reactions

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote: “After long back Thalaivan with a beard.” A second fan commented, “Anna comes with cute activities and turns into trend!” A comment also read, “Eagerly awaiting to see The Greatest of All Time in cinemas.”

About GOAT

Earlier, Vijay had treated fans with a brand new poster of the film at the very beginning of the year, on January 1. Vijay plays a double role in the film. The poster had the two characters, played by Vijay, on a bike, firing away from their respective guns. The film is directed by Venkat Prabhu. It marks the first collaboration between Venkat Prabhu and Vijay. The film also features an ensemble cast which includes Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshii Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu.

In February, Vijay had announced that he would be contesting in the 2026 elections with a new political party titled Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. “I am aiming for a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government, considering the current political climate that divides people by religion, caste and one could witness corruption everywhere,” his statement read.

