Vijay and Venkat Prabhu's The Greatest of All Time to release in September

Venkat Prabhu’s upcoming film with Vijay, The Greatest of All Time aka The GOAT finally has a release date. The actor, apart from the makers of the film took to X to announce that the sci-fi actioner will be released on September 5 worldwide in theatres. (Also Read: Vijay spotted having fun on a kick scooter while shooting for The Greatest of All Time in Russia. Watch) Vijay in the latest poster of The Greatest of All Time

The GOAT release date

Vijay took to X to share a new poster which sees him wearing spectacles, a formal shirt and sporting a salt and pepper look with a beard. A city’s skyline can be seen in the background and the poster simply reads, “December fifth,” announcing the film’s release.

Director Venkat also shared the same poster on X, writing, “Eid vaazhthukaludan.. vinayaga chathurthi ku varrom #TheGreatestOfAllTime from SEPTEMBER 5th!! Namma #Thalapathy ku #WhistlePodu @actorvijay @archanakalpathi @aishkalpathi @thisisysr #TheGOAT #aVPhero. (With Eid greetings, we are arriving on Ganesh Chaturthi. Whistle for our Thalapathy.)”

About The GOAT

The posters released by the makers of GOAT reveal that Vijay will play a dual role in the film, with de-ageing technology used on one of his characters. The actor has sported a clean-shaven look to shoot for the character. This is Venkat’s first film with Vijay, which also stars Mic Mohan, Prashanth, Prabhu Deva, Sneha, Laila, Jayaram, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Yogi Babu. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography handled by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen.

Vijay’s foray into politics

Vijay announced in February that he will be contesting in the 2026 elections, forming his own political party called Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam. “I am aiming for a corruption-free, progressive, and secular government, considering the current political climate that divides people by religion, caste and one could witness corruption everywhere,” his statement read. Fans now wonder what Vijay’s last film would be, given that he’s expected to concentrate on politics after wrapping up GOAT and at least one another film.

