Vijay returns to Kerala after years; fans block the road and surround his car at the airport. Watch

Actor Vijay returned to Kerala after years, sparking a frenzy among his fans there. The actor, who recently joined politics, went to Trivandrum and was greeted by a sea of fans who blocked the road, surrounded his car and showered him with love. (Also Read: Vijay and Kamal Haasan donate ₹1 crore each to Nadigar Sangam’s building) Hundreds of Vijay fans lined up at the airport to welcome him to Kerala(X)

Vijay’s Kerala visit

Fans have been waiting in anticipation for Vijay to visit Kerala since Monday morning. The hashtags #VijayStormHitsKerala and #TheGreatestOfAllTime kept trending through the day, with many looking forward to his visit to the state after years. Come evening, Vijay landed in Trivandrum and what ensued was pure chaos, with his security trying their best to control the crowd. Numerous fans present at the airport took to X to share pictures and videos of the actor’s visit.

One video shows Vijay exiting the Trivandrum airport to loud cheers from fans. The actor took the time out to greet fans once he got into his car. He came out through the sun roof to wave at them, allowing them to click his pictures for a few seconds before getting back into his car. Another video shows the exit from the airport fully blocked by fans carrying flags and screaming even as his security tries to clear the way. Another fan shows Vijay talking to his driver even as fans try to get on the car's bonnet.

The film’s shoot

Vijay is in Kerala to shoot for Venkat Prabhu’s The Greatest of All Time (GOAT). The actor will shoot for the climax portions of the film and can be seen sporting a clean shave in the videos shared by fans. Given that this might be his last project before he ventures into politics, his fans were thrilled to catch a glimpse of him in Kerala. His last film Leo did well not just in Tamil Nadu, but also at the Kerala box office.

GOAT will also see Meenakshi Chaudhary, Prasanth, Prabhu Deva and others in key roles. The film is produced by Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh and Kalpathi S Suresh under AGS Entertainment. The film has music composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, cinematography by Siddhartha Nuni and editing by Venkat Raajen. Major portions of the film have already been shot in Chennai, Thailand, Hyderabad and Pondicherry.

