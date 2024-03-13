Vijay and Kamal Haasan donate 1 crore each to Nadigar Sangam’s building

Actors Vijay and Kamal Haasan have donated generously for the completion of the construction of the building for Nadigar Sangam, officially known as the South India Artistes’ Association. Based in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, the association’s new building’s foundation stone was laid by Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan in 2017. (Also Read: Actor Thalapathy Vijay reacts to CAA notification, urges Tamil Nadu govt to…) Vishal thanked Kamal Haasan and Vijay for their generous donations

‘You have fueled us to make it happen’

Thanking Vijay for his contribution, Vishal shared a picture on X, writing, “@actorvijay Thank u means just two words but means a lot to a person wen he does it from his heart. Well, am talking about my favourite actor our very own #ThalapathiVijay brother for DONATING ONE CRORE towards our #SIAA #NadigarSangam building work. God bless u. (sic)”

He also stated that the contribution has motivated them to complete the construction as soon as possible, writing, “Yes we always knew the building will be incomplete without your support and involvement. Now you have fuelled us to make it happen as soon as possible brother. #NandriNanba your style @actorvijay. (sic)”

‘You started the moment to make this happen’

Vishal also met Kamal Haasan along with Karthi and filmmaker Poochi Murugan. Thanking him for the contribution, the actor wrote, “Dearest monument of Indian film industry. @ikamalhaasan sir. Have no words or space here to evaluate and not exaggerate what transpired yesterday when me @Karthi_Offl and Poochi Murugan sir met u. U started the movement by giving us a cheque of one crore years back and now u continue to support the cause. The proposed iconic #SIAA building. #Nadigarsangam building by giving us another one crore. (sic)” He went on to thank the actor for spending time with them.

Nadigar Sangam building

In 2010, it was proposed that the Nadigar Sangam building would be demolished and a new one constructed in its place. The events that followed led to a falling out between Sarathkumar and his daughter Varalaxmi with Vishal and Kamal. Sarathkumar had taken over lease of the land after the building’s demolition, but the move was challenged. After a re-election, Vishal and Nassar took over as the association’s General Secretary and President.

