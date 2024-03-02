Varalaxmi Sarathkumar gets engaged to Mumbai gallerist Nicholai Sachdev. See pics

Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar got engaged to art gallerist Nicholai Sachdev on March 1 in the presence of her loved ones in Mumbai. Industry tracker Ramesh Bala shared the news on X and intimate pictures from the engagement ceremony. (Also Read: Dhanush's brother Selvaraghavan denies writing Raayan: ‘I am merely an actor in this project’) Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Nicholai Sachdev have known each other for 14 years

Varalaxmi and Nicholai’s love story

Ramesh also shared a note that revealed the couple’s sweet love story. The note reads, “Actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and gallerist Nicholai Sachdev got engaged in an intimate ceremony in the presence of family and close friends held in Mumbai on the 1st of March. Varalaxmi and Nicholai who have known each other for the past 14 years exchanged rings with the blessings of their parents. The couple is excited to plan their wedding scheduled to take place later this year. (sic)”

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

The pictures

At the engagement ceremony, Varalaxmi looked radiant in an ivory and gold silk saree. She paired the saree with a bright fuschia blouse with gold motifs, apart from diamond jewellery. She put her hair up in a bun, adorning it with flowers. Nicholai opted for a matching panache kattu in shades of ivory and gold. The couple’s families also dressed in matching outfits, with Sarathkumar and Radhika grinning wide in the pictures shared by Ramesh on X. Congratulatory messages poured in for the actor and her fiance on X.

When she busted wedding rumours

In 2020 there were rumours that Varalaxmi was quitting films and getting married to a businessman. Busting them she wrote in a now deleted post on X, “Why am i the last to know that I'm getting married? Hahahah the same nonsense rumors..why is everybody obsessed with me getting married..if I'm getting married I will shout it off the roof tops..to all u media ppl writing abt this..IM NOT GETTING MARRIED. IM NOT QUITTING FILMS. (sic)”

Upcoming work

Varalaxmi was recently seen in Prasanth Varma’s Teja Sajja-starrer, the Telugu film HanuMan. She was recently roped in to star in Dhanush’s Tamil film Raayan, which also stars Kalidas Jayaram, Sundeep Kishan and SJ Suryah. She will also be seen in the Malayalam film Colours, apart from a Telugu film titled Sabari.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place