Vishal supports Trisha after former AIADMK member's ‘disgusting’ comment: What you have done is absolutely filthy

After Mansoor Ali Khan, former AIADMK member AV Raju recently made offensive comments against Trisha. The actor took to X to call him out and also threatened legal action against him. Actor Vishal, who is the general secretary of the artists association also took to X to condemn Raju’s statements, calling him 'a stupid idiot.’ (Also Read: Trisha furious at former AIADMK member's ‘disgusting’ comments on her: ‘Low life and despicable human being’) Vishal supports Trisha and claims it has 'become a trend' to target celebs for publicity(Instagram)

Vishal’s statement

In a long post, where he refused to name Trisha or Raju, Vishal wrote, “I just heard that a stupid idiot from a political party spoke very ill and disgustingly about someone from our film fraternity. I will not mention your name nor the name of the person you targeted because I know you did it for publicity. I definitely will not mention names because we are not just good friends but also mutual co artistes in the film fraternity. (sic)”

He went on to write that he hopes that the women in Raju’s home call him out, adding, “What you have done is absolutely filthy and not worth mentioning, But these particular ppl mean a lot personally and professionally. Honestly, I don't want to condemn you, which is an understatement, but I hope you rot in hell. (sic)” He also claimed that Raju did it just for publicity, “Of course, this has become a trend of trying to make money out of negative publicity about celebrities. Get a job, a better job. (sic)”

AV Raju issues apology

After Trisha called him out on X, Raju called a press meet in which he claimed that his statement was misconstrued. “The agenda was to show AIADMK members in bad light and no one else.” He also claimed at the press meet, according to IndiaGlitz, that he said ‘young actors like Trisha’ but not her in particular. “I apologise to Trisha and everyone from the film fraternity,” he reportedly said, claiming his innocence.

What happened

AV Raju made allegations that Trisha was brought to a resort on the insistence of an MLA for a particular amount of money. Trisha hit back on X after fans brought the video to her notice, writing, “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department.”

