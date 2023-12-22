Mansoor Ali Khan to pay 1 lakh fine, permission to file defamation suit against Trisha refused by Madras High Court

What high court told Mansoor

The court also imposed a fine of ₹1 lakh on the actor. As per the report, the court directed the actor to deposit the amount with the Adyar Cancer Institute in Chennai. The court also said that the way Trisha and the others reacted to Mansoor's statement, was how “any normal person would have.”

During the previous hearing on December 11, Justice Kumar had remarked that prima facie it appeared that Trisha was the aggrieved party. The court had also observed that it was she who should have approached the court.

Why Mansoor wanted to file case

Recently, Mansoor had approached the high court and sought permission to file a civil defamation suit against Trisha, Chiranjeevi, and Kushboo. He had claimed that they had taken a joke he had made out of context. He added that they had made defamatory comments against him on social media platforms.

What happened after Mansoor's misogynist comment

At a press meet for the promotion of his film Leo, Mansoor had made misogynistic comments about Trisha. His remark led Chiranjeevi, Khushbu, Trisha, and makers of Leo to criticise him on X.

After Manssor's remark, Trisha took to X to post, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

Before announcing that he would file a case against Trisha, Mansoor had released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the god bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha took X handle and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

The National Commission for Women took suo moto cognizance of the actor’s statement, following which the Chennai police registered an FIR against him. The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

