Mansoor Ali Khan to file defamation case and sue Trisha days after row, calls his apology 'biggest joke'

Days after Mansoor Ali Khan apologised to actor Trisha Krishnan over his ‘misogynistic remarks’ against her, the actor has now said that he will sue her. Speaking with CNN News18, Mansoor also said that he will file a defamation case against the actor. He added that he will file a case later on Tuesday. (Also Read | Trisha responds to Mansoor Ali Khan’s cryptic apology) Trisha and Mansoor Ali Khan were part of Leo.

Mansoor to sue Trisha

Mansoor said, “We are doing it (filing defamation case) today. We have prepared all the documents. (My) lawyer will share all other information later today at 4’o clock. He will meet the press." When asked about his apology, Mansoor called it the "biggest joke".

Mansoor recently apologised to Trisha

Recently, Mansoor released a statement saying, "My co-actress Trisha, Forgive me. Let the God bless me by having me during your wedding." After the apology, Trisha took to her X handle and wrote, "To err is human, to forgive is divine."

Summon, case against Mansoor

The All Women Police Station (AWPS) of Thousand Lights, Chennai, had issued a summon to Mansoor for not appearing at the police station. The Chennai City Police booked the actor for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Trisha. The action was taken on an order to that effect by DGP Shankar Jiwal.

Earlier, the National Commission for Women took suo motu cognisance of the matter and issued directions to the Tamil Nadu police to register a case against the actor. After summons were issued against him, Mansoor gave a statement asking for more time claiming that he was suffering from a throat infection. The actor was booked under Sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to outrage the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

How the row started

Trisha and Mansoor have pivotal roles in Lokesh Kanagaraj's Leo but don't share screen space in the film. After Mansoor's comment, Trisha took to X and wrote, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste."

She had added, "He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind."

NCW member and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar also hit out at the actor over his comments, posting on X, "Nobody can get away with such a filthy mind. I stand with @trishtrashers and my other colleagues where this man speaks in such a sexist disgusting mindset about them, including me. When we are fighting tooth & nail to protect women & bring dignity to them, such men are like a blot in our society."

