Trisha furious at former AIADMK member's ‘disgusting’ comments on her: ‘Low life and despicable human being’

Tamil actor Trisha Krishnan is tired of ‘low life, despicable human beings’ spewing nonsense about her on public forums. After Mansoor Ali Khan, now a former AIADMK member AV Raju has made offensive comments against her. (Also read: Mansoor Ali Khan to pay ₹1 lakh fine, permission to file defamation suit against Trisha refused by Madras High Court) Trisha has once again reacted to ugly comments against her.

Trisha took to Twitter to react to his allegations. “It's disgusting to repeatedly see low lives and despicable human beings who will stoop down to any level to gain attention. Rest assured, necessary and severe action will be taken. Anything that needs to be said and done henceforth will be from my legal department,” she wrote. Trisha's fans offered her support. “What a Reply .. Stay Strong Trisha,” wrote one. “That’s a fitting reply,” commented another.

AV Raju, who was recently expelled from the party made allegations that Trisha was brought to a resort on the insistence of an MLA for a particular amount of money.

Actor and director Cheran called for the arrest of AV Raju for spreading rumors about Trisha without any evidence. In a post on his X account, Cheran expressed strong condemnation, "I strongly condemn... The law and police must take action against those who, without evidence, defame members of the film industry in public. I trust that the actors' association, including Vishal and Karthi, will take appropriate and necessary actions."

In November last year, actor Mansoor Ali Khan had made awful comments about Trisha, who also starred with him in Leo. While promoting their film Leo, Mansoor made a few objectionable comments to the press about wanting to film exploitative scenes with Trisha.

Trisha reacted to his comments and wrote in a tweet, "A recent video has come to my notice where Mr. Mansoor Ali Khan has spoken about me in a vile and disgusting manner. I strongly condemn this and find it sexist, disrespectful, misogynistic, repulsive and in bad taste. He can keep wishing but I am grateful never to have shared screen space with someone as pathetic as him and I will make sure it never happens for the rest of my film career as well. People like him bring a bad name to mankind.”

Mansoor later filed a defamation suit against Trisha that was rejected by court.