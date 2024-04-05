 Ajith Kumar’s publicist breaks silence on actor's car accident during stunt, says he resumed shoot three hours later - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Ajith Kumar’s publicist breaks silence on actor's car accident during stunt, says he resumed shoot three hours later

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 05, 2024 09:11 PM IST

After fans expressed concern over Ajith's health after a video of his car stunt went viral, his publicist has released a statement giving an update.

Videos of actor Ajith shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi without a stunt double where his car toppled over, caught the attention of many fans on social media. After the videos sparked concern regarding the actor's health, his publicist Suresh Chandra has told Times of India that the actor is unhurt and resumed shooting shortly after. (Also read: Ajith topples speeding car as he shoots for Vidaa Muyarchi without any stunt double. Watch)

Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi.
Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi.

What his publicist said

In one of the videos, Ajith drives a car with Arav strapped in the passenger seat. After a few moments, the car topples over and the crew is seen rushing towards them. Clearing the air about this incident, Ajith's publicist said: “The team was shooting an action sequence on a highway in Azerbaijan. The speculation is that one of the tyres of the vehicle that Ajith sir was driving might have gotten deflated, leading to this accident."

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

He continued, “Arav and Ajith sir went for a check-up and resumed shoot within three hours. Neither of the two actors suffered any injury.” The video was taken in November last year.

More details

Lyca Productions had shared the videos on their X account and wrote, “Bravery knows no bounds! (Flexed biceps emoji) Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double (saluting face and fire emojis).” Suresh Chandra, posted the clips and wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi filming. November 2023.

Vidaamuyarchi is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The film's release date is yet to be revealed. The film's post-theatrical digital rights has been acquired by Netflix.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Oscars 2024: From Nominees to Red Carpet Glam! Get Exclusive Coverage on HT. Click Here

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Tamil Cinema / Ajith Kumar’s publicist breaks silence on actor's car accident during stunt, says he resumed shoot three hours later
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 05, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On