Ajith Kumar’s publicist breaks silence on actor's car accident during stunt, says he resumed shoot three hours later

Videos of actor Ajith shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi without a stunt double where his car toppled over, caught the attention of many fans on social media. After the videos sparked concern regarding the actor's health, his publicist Suresh Chandra has told Times of India that the actor is unhurt and resumed shooting shortly after. (Also read: Ajith topples speeding car as he shoots for Vidaa Muyarchi without any stunt double. Watch) Ajith is currently shooting for Vidaa Muyarchi.

What his publicist said

In one of the videos, Ajith drives a car with Arav strapped in the passenger seat. After a few moments, the car topples over and the crew is seen rushing towards them. Clearing the air about this incident, Ajith's publicist said: “The team was shooting an action sequence on a highway in Azerbaijan. The speculation is that one of the tyres of the vehicle that Ajith sir was driving might have gotten deflated, leading to this accident."

He continued, “Arav and Ajith sir went for a check-up and resumed shoot within three hours. Neither of the two actors suffered any injury.” The video was taken in November last year.

More details

Lyca Productions had shared the videos on their X account and wrote, “Bravery knows no bounds! (Flexed biceps emoji) Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double (saluting face and fire emojis).” Suresh Chandra, posted the clips and wrote, "Vidaamuyarchi filming. November 2023.

Vidaamuyarchi is helmed by Magizh Thirumeni and also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Das and Regina Cassandra in the lead roles. The music of the film will be composed by Anirudh Ravichandran. The film's release date is yet to be revealed. The film's post-theatrical digital rights has been acquired by Netflix.

