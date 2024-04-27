 Pushpa: Not Jagadeesh, this actor was Sukumar's first choice for the role of Keshava - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Apr 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Pushpa: Not Jagadeesh, this actor was Sukumar's first choice for the role of Keshava

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 27, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Sukumar spoke at the teaser launch of Prasanna Vadanam, revealing who his first choice was for the role of Pushpa Raj’s confidante.

Sukumar’s Pushpa: The Rise, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in the lead roles, is among the most celebrated Telugu films. And while Jagadeesh Bandari might be known for his role of Keshava, Pushpa Raj’s confidante, the director’s first choice was a surprising one. (Also Read: Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 The Rule makers spent 60 crore on Gangamma Thalli jatara scene: Report)

Jagadeesh and Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise.
Jagadeesh and Allu Arjun in a still from Pushpa: The Rise.

‘I wanted to cast Suhas’

Talking at the teaser launch of actor Suhas’ new film Prasanna Vadanam, Sukumar revealed that Jagadeesh wasn’t his first choice for the role of Keshava. He said, “Bunny (Allu) likes Suhas a lot, and we often talk about you. He was our first choice to play Keshava in Pushpa. You might wonder why we didn’t cast him then. We found out that he was signing films as a lead, so we thought it would be wrong to rope him in for this role.”

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

He also compared Suhas to Nani, stating, “I like Nani a lot, I like his performances. We have all seen how Nani grew in his career, and I feel Suhas is growing similarly. He will be the future Nani. If Nani is called a natural actor, Suhas should be called a rooted one. I’ve seen him grow, and he performs so organically.” Sukumar’s second installment in the Pushpa franchise, Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated for release on August 15 this year.

Suhas’ recent work

Suhas grew to fame for his roles in films like Naveen Polishetty’s Agent Sai Srinivasa Athreya, Naga Chaitanya’s Majili and Vijay Deverakonda’s Dear Comrade. He debuted as a lead actor with the 2020 film Colour Photo, which also saw Chandini Chowdary and Sunil as the leads.

He played the antagonist for the first time in the 2021 film Family Drama, which was released directly on SonyLIV and later in Adivi Sesh's 2022 film HIT: The Second Case. He was recently seen in Ambajipeta Marriage Band and Sriranga Neethulu, released this year. Apart from Prasanna Vadanam, he has Cable Chary, Anandrao Adventures and Gorre Puranam lined up.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Pushpa: Not Jagadeesh, this actor was Sukumar's first choice for the role of Keshava
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On