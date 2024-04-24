Even Adivi Sesh is tired of ‘look at your keyboard’ memes on Twitter: ‘Nahi dekhna keyboard’

A nonsensical new trend has Twitter in a chokehold since the last two days. People are sharing the silliest posts on the app, asking other to find hidden messages with help of their computer keyboards. While it was fun the first couple of times, it has quickly become a plague, with most people tired of it already. These include Telugu star Adivi Sesh too. (Also read: Adivi Sesh opens on his relationship status for the first time, says, ‘It’s complicated’) Adivi Sesh has reacted to the viral 'look at your keyboard' trend.

Tired of the trend

On Tuesday, Adivi reposted a message from someone requesting people to stop the trend. “Nahi dekhna keyboard (I don't want to look at my keyboard),” it read, with a meme picture of a few animated characters crying and pleading. Adivi reposted the same with a folded hands emoji.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Adivi's followers knew his pain. “Haha same feeling Anna sava dobbutunaru keyboard Ani,” wrote a person. “Nonsense trend,” wrote another. “Seriously.. I'm also done,” read a comment.

What's next for Adivi?

Adivi Sesh will be seen next in much-awaited spy thriller film G2. Written by Adivi Sesh himself, Vinay Kumar Sirigineedi, the editor of Major, will be making his debut as a director with the movie. Titled G2 the film is the sequel to Adivi Sesh's blockbuster hit Telugu film Goodachari which also starred Shobhita Dhulipala and Jagapathi Babu in the lead roles.

Producers TG Vishwa Prasad and Abhishek Agarwal, who delivered hits like Kashmir Files, Karthikeya 2 and Major will be jointly producing the movie under the banners of People Media Factory, Abhishek Agarwal Arts and AK Entertainments India Pvt Ltd.

Recently, Emraan Hashmi joined the movie. Taking to Instagram, Emraan Hashmi treated fans with the announcement poster and captioned the post, “The biggest spy franchise gets a blockbuster addition. Boarding mission #G2. Shoot in progress.” Sharing his excitement, Emraan Hashmi said, "Joining the cast of G2 is truly exciting. The script is compelling, and I look forward to being part of this spy thriller."

Adivi Sesh said, "I am thrilled to have Emraan Hashmi on board for G2. His presence will undoubtedly bring a new dimension to the film."