Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
What is 'look between X and Y on your keyboard' trend on social media? All you need to know

ByVrinda Jain
Apr 23, 2024 02:54 PM IST

The latest trend that has taken the internet by storm is called "look between x and y on your keyboard." This trend has gained significant popularity.

In today's world, social media platforms have become a hub for various trends that go viral in a matter of hours. These trends are often accompanied by memes, videos, and a plethora of content that is shared by netizens. However, some of these trends tend to be puzzling for a lot of people who might not be aware of their meaning. The latest trend that has taken the internet by storm is called "look between x and y on your keyboard." Yes, you read that right. This trend has gained a significant following and has become a popular topic of discussion on various social media platforms.

Snapshot of a meme from the trend. (X/@cring_i_neer)
Snapshot of a meme from the trend. (X/@cring_i_neer)

When you look at these two letters on your keyboard, you might not find anything peculiar. So, what does this trend really mean? According to Indy.100, everything began with a meme that was shared in May 2021 on 4Chan, an image-based website that allows anyone to share and comment on images anonymously. A K-On character was featured in a meme, with the message reading, "Look between T and O on your key bored". On a keyboard, the letters Y, U, and I between T and O spell Yui, a character from an anime series which is about girls who form a band through their high school's music club. (Also Read: TikTok trends turn dangerous: 5 viral trends that have left people concerned)

Take a look at some of the memes here:

A lot of people also expressed other reactions to this trend. While some were confused about it, others thought it was "annoying".

Anime enthusiasts have been utilising this trend to post about Yui. Some have suggested that you look between the letters U and P to see the first letters of Izuku and Uraraka's names from the anime My Hero Academia.

What are your thoughts on this trend?

