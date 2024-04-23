 Vijay Deverakonda wears a beanie to bodyguard's wedding reception, poses with a sword. Watch - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Vijay Deverakonda wears a beanie to bodyguard's wedding reception, poses with a sword. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2024 03:09 PM IST

Vijay Deverakonda didn't attend the wedding, but he was part of the reception. He wore a blue shirt, brown pants and a beanie.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the wedding of his bodyguard Ravi in Hyderabad. Several videos of Vijay and his family attending the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda celebrates bodyguard’s birthday)

Vijay Deverakonda attended Ravi's reception.
Vijay Deverakonda attended Ravi's reception.

Vijay's parents attend Ravi's wedding

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay's parents--dad Govardhan Rao and mom Madhavi--attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. While Vijay didn't attend the wedding, he was part of the reception. For the wedding, Govardhan and Madhavi twinned in traditional outfits.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Vijay attended Ravi's reception

Vijay, for the reception, wore a blue shirt, brown pants and a beanie. He was welcomed with a blue, red shawl and a sword. Towards the end of the video, Vijay was seen leaving the reception venue. Vijay also posed with Ravi. The clip was shared with the caption, "@TheDeverakonda along with family, at his personal guard #Ravi wedding. #VijayDeverakonda."

Fans react to Vijay's gesture

Reacting to one of the clips, a fan said, “Such a sweet person.” “He is a good friend,” tweeted another person. “Though briefly, yet he decided to be part of the special occasion of Ravi. Really warm gesture,” read a tweet.

Vijay celebrated Ravi's birthday in 2022

This isn't the first time that Vijay attended a special day in Ravi's life. In November 2022, Vijay celebrated Ravi's birthday in his vanity van. Videos and pictures of them emerged on the X. Vijay was joined by his mother, and they organised a cake-cutting ceremony for Ravi.

Vijay's films

Currently, Vijay is shooting for his upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. He was last seen in Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal.

The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit the theatres on April 5.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Vijay Deverakonda wears a beanie to bodyguard's wedding reception, poses with a sword. Watch
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On