Vijay Deverakonda wears a beanie to bodyguard's wedding reception, poses with a sword. Watch

Actor Vijay Deverakonda recently attended the wedding of his bodyguard Ravi in Hyderabad. Several videos of Vijay and his family attending the event emerged on social media platforms. (Also Read | Vijay Deverakonda celebrates bodyguard’s birthday) Vijay Deverakonda attended Ravi's reception.

Vijay's parents attend Ravi's wedding

In a video shared on X (formerly Twitter), Vijay's parents--dad Govardhan Rao and mom Madhavi--attended the wedding and blessed the newlyweds. While Vijay didn't attend the wedding, he was part of the reception. For the wedding, Govardhan and Madhavi twinned in traditional outfits.

Vijay attended Ravi's reception

Vijay, for the reception, wore a blue shirt, brown pants and a beanie. He was welcomed with a blue, red shawl and a sword. Towards the end of the video, Vijay was seen leaving the reception venue. Vijay also posed with Ravi. The clip was shared with the caption, "@TheDeverakonda along with family, at his personal guard #Ravi wedding. #VijayDeverakonda."

Fans react to Vijay's gesture

Reacting to one of the clips, a fan said, “Such a sweet person.” “He is a good friend,” tweeted another person. “Though briefly, yet he decided to be part of the special occasion of Ravi. Really warm gesture,” read a tweet.

Vijay celebrated Ravi's birthday in 2022

This isn't the first time that Vijay attended a special day in Ravi's life. In November 2022, Vijay celebrated Ravi's birthday in his vanity van. Videos and pictures of them emerged on the X. Vijay was joined by his mother, and they organised a cake-cutting ceremony for Ravi.

Vijay's films

Currently, Vijay is shooting for his upcoming film with Gowtam Tinnanuri. He was last seen in Family Star with Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Parasuram Petla, Family Star marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Mrunal.

The film, supported by a cast including Abhinaya, Vasuki, Rohini Hattangadi, and Ravi Babu, also features a special appearance by Rashmika Mandanna. Produced by Dil Raju, this multilingual release (Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi) hit the theatres on April 5.