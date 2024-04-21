Nani's son Arjun has an adorable reaction to seeing his dad on-screen during Jersey re-release. Watch

It has been five years since Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Nani and Shraddha Srinath-starrer Jersey was released in theatres. The filmmakers re-released the film on April 20 to mark the special occasion. Nani caught a film screening with his wife Anjana Yelavarthy, and son Arjun aka Junnu. (Also Read: Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s Hi Nanna wins Best Feature Film at Athens International Art Film Festival) Nani watched the re-release of Jersey with his son Arjun.

Nani watches Jersey with fam

Nani went to Sudarshan 35 MM theatre in Hyderabad with Junnu and Anjana to watch the re-release of Jersey with fans. Pictures and videos of the actor and his family clicked by fans are making rounds on X.

The pictures and videos show Junnu and Anjana looking super happy to be there, with the former, in particular, unable to stop grinning even as fans surround him and he’s whisked away to safety. In another video, Nani looks at his son adoringly as he stands up emotionally with the fans during a key scene in the film.

After watching the show, Nani wrote on X, “Today it felt like Arjun (his character in the film) came back from the skies to relive the journey and say farewell again. Heart is heavy and full.”

Junnu plays the theme song for Nani

Anjana took to Instagram to share a video of Junnu playing the piano for his father Nani ahead of the screening. In the video, he plays the theme song from Jersey, which he apparently recently learnt playing. Sharing it, she wrote, “Junnu just started learning the theme song yesterday and I couldn’t think of a more perfect time to post it! It’s a work in progress, but needless to say, both my ‘Arjuns’ make my heart swell with pride :) Also, I’m incredibly thankful to @anirudhofficial (whom he’s never met) for lighting his love for music!”

She also reminisced about watching Jersey for the first time, revealing how it made her feel, “Celebrating 5 years of my most favourite film “Jersey” today! Last night, we binged watched some of the scenes, and I couldn’t believe how much it still moves me despite watching it multiple times. I can still vividly remember the experience of watching it in the theater – cheering, rooting for Arjun, Sarah, and Nani like there’s no tomorrow! Bawled too, of course! Talk about waving the greenest of green flags!”

Upcoming work

Nani, who was last seen in Shouryuv’s Hi Nanna with Mrunal Thakur will soon be seen in Vivek Athreya’s Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. He will also team up with Dasara director Srikanth Odela for the second time and director Sujeeth.