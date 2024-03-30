Nani teams up with Srikanth Odela again a year after Dasara's release; calls the film ‘madness’

The Dasara trio, director Srikanth Odela, actor Nani and producer Sudhakar Cherukuri, team up again for a new film. Nani took to X on Saturday to make the announcement, exactly a year after the release of their film last year. (Also Read: Saripodhaa Sanivaaram: Nani unleashes rage in the first teaser; fans love its ‘blockbuster vibes’) Nani will sport a unique look in his second film with Srikanth Odela

The announcement

Making the announcement on X, Nani called the upcoming film ‘madness,’ clearly excited to team up with Srikanth again. He wrote, “Dasara turns one year today. On this occasion..#Nani33. A Srikanth Odela MADNESS again.”

The announcement poster is painted red, indicating the film will be violent, while Nani appears in a massy avatar with a beard and moustache. He sports shades in the poster, smoking a cigar. The text on the poster reads, ‘you don’t need an identity to be a leader.’ A crowd, seemingly his followers, is superimposed on Nani’s face and body.

A press note shared by the makers reads, “Violence takes its right form before the revolution begins. Srikanth readied another winning script for Nani to present him in another power-packed character. Get ready for blood-shed soon with Nani33. Hold your breath for this one.”

Not a sequel

When it was rumoured that Srikanth would be teaming up with Nani again, many wondered if the film will be a sequel to Dasara. However, the film is not a sequel, with the director penning a completely different subject. In 2023, Srikanth debuted with Dasara, which also starred Keerthy Suresh and Deekshith Shetty in the lead roles. The film was one of the highest-grossers that year. Sudhakar is producing the film under Sri Lakshmi Venkateswara Cinemas banner. While the rest of the cast and crew is yet to be announced, the film will be released during the summer of 2025.

Upcoming work

Nani has an exciting line-up of films. The actor teamed up with Vivek Athreya for the second time for a vigilante film called Saripodhaa Sanivaaram. The film is the complete opposite of their previous film together, Ante Sundaraniki. Nani has also announced a film with director Sujeeth, who is currently shooting OG with Pawan Kalyan. The actor will also star in one of the HIT films directed by Sailesh Kolanu, with his character introduced at the end of HIT 2.

