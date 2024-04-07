Nani, Mrunal Thakur’s Hi Nanna wins Best Feature Film at Athens International Art Film Festival

Director Shouryuv’s maiden film, Hi Nanna, starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur in the lead roles won an award at a film festival. The film, which released internationally as Hi Dad, won the Best Feature Film award at the Athens International Art Film Festival in their March edition. (Also Read: Nani teams up with Srikanth Odela again a year after Dasara's release; calls the film ‘madness’) Nani and Mrunal Thakur feature with Kiara Khanna in Hi Nanna.

Hi Nanna wins award

Making the announcement on X, the producers of Hi Nanna wrote, “Hi Nanna celebrations continue across all corners! #HiNanna released as #HiDad and received the prestigious award for Best Feature Film at the esteemed Athens International Art Film Festival in their March 2024 edition.

Expressing his gratitude, Shouryuv said in a press release, “We are overjoyed and deeply honoured to receive this award for Hi Nanna at the Athens International Art Film Festival. This achievement underscores the power of storytelling to transcend cultural boundaries and connect with audiences worldwide. We extend our heartfelt thanks to the festival organisers, the jury, and our dedicated team whose passion and creativity brought Hi Nanna to life.”

International festival circuit

The makers also revealed that Hi Nanna aka Hi Dad will make rounds on the international film circuit. The filmmakers wrote in the press release, “As we continue to showcase Hi Dad on the global film festival circuit, we are humbled by the support and appreciation it has garnered. This award serves as a testament to the collective efforts of everyone involved in the making of this film and inspires us to continue pushing boundaries and creating meaningful experiences.”

About Hi Nanna

Hi Nanna was released on December 7 last year and received good reviews from critics and audiences alike. The film which also starred Kiara Khanna, Shruti Haasan and Ritika Nayak tells the story of a single father and his love for his daughter. Nani plays Viraj, a photographer who looks after his sick daughter, Mahi, single-handedly but she’s always curious to know more about her mother, who’s not in their lives. Hi Nanna is now streaming on Netflix.

